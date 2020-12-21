Burnley Vs Wolves Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Premier League Preview

Burnley welcome Wolverhampton Wanderers in their Monday-night football fixture in the Premier League. The match is slated to take place at Turf Moor on Monday, December 21, with kick-off at 11:00 PM IST. Let's have a look at Burnley vs Wolves live stream, Burnley vs Wolves prediction and other details of this PL fixture.

PREVIEW | Lowton set to build on recent form against @Wolves 🐺 ⬇️ — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) December 20, 2020

Burnley will start tonight’s match following a 0-0 draw against Aston Villa last week. They are currently placed 18th in the Premier League standings but have two matches in hand.

Wolverhampton Wanderers will start the match brimming with confidence. They managed to defeat Chelsea with a 2-1 scoreline last week thanks to second-half goals from Daniel Podence and Pedro Neto at the Molineux Stadium.

Burnley vs Wolves team news

Sean Dyche will start the match without Johann Berg Gudmundsson (hamstring injury) and Jack Cork (ankle injury) as the duo remains sidelined due to their respective injuries. However, they are edging back closer to fitness and could be in contention again pretty soon. Burnley will also question the availability of Dale Stephens who remains doubtful for the match tonight.

Wolverhampton Wanderers on the other hand have a long-term absentee in their star striker Raul Jimenez. He is joined by Spanish full-back Jonny, who also remains injured and unavailable for the game tonight. Belgium international Leander Dendoncker and Willy Boly suffered from a knock during their last outing against Chelsea and remain doubtful for tonight. The good news for Wolves will be the return of Joao Moutinho who is available to play after serving his suspension.

Playing 11 (Predicted)

Burnley- Nick Pope, James Tarkowski, Charlie Taylor, Ben Mee, Matthew Lowton, Robbie Brady, Josh Brownhill, McNeil, Jay Rodriguez, Westwood, Chris Wood

Wolverhampton Wanderers - Rui Patricio, Boly, Conor Coady, Roman Saiss, Semedo, Moutinho, Neves, Fernando Marcal, Daniel Podence, Adama Traore, Pedro Neto

How to watch Burnley vs Wolves live in India?

The live broadcast of Premier League matches is available on the Star Sports Network. Fans can also catch the Burnley vs Wolves live stream on Disney+Hotstar VIP, while the live scores will be updated on the social media pages of the two teams.

Burnley vs Wolves prediction

A win against Chelsea would give Wolverhampton Wanderers a major confidence boost. Despite having a depleted side, Nuno Espirito Santos boasts of a strong team that can derail Burnley’s hope of snatching points from tonight's match. Wolves start as heavy favourites as we predict a dominating outing for the visitors tonight.

Prediction: Burnley 0-3 Wolverhampton Wanderers

