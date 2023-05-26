Lionel Messi mulling over alternate career option amid PSG transfer rumours: Reports

Paris Saint Germain (PSG) and Argentina superstar Lionel Messi is is apparently planning to make his acting debut in an Argentine television series. As per reports, the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner will appear in the second season of the TV show "Los Protectores,". The series is based around three football agents, who have gone bankrupt and are in dire need of money.

Lionel Messi, who isn't known for performing theatrics on the football field, is evidently giving it a go off the field. The Barcelona legend is set to appear in a show that calls for a cameo role from him. While the details regarding his role haven't emerged but Twitter post by journalist Roy Nemer claims that Messi will make an appearance on a channel other than that of sports.

Also Read: Emi Martinez Wants Lionel Messi To Join Aston Villa, Proposes Lucrative Deal

Lionel Messi to make acting debut

Lionel Messi will be in season 2 of Los Protectores! It will air on Start+ Latin America. pic.twitter.com/rIACNuUJsK — Roy Nemer (@RoyNemer) June 8, 2022

The show's debut season became an immediate hit and is currently streaming on Star+ in Argentina. On June 25, the second season will begin. Leading actors in "Los Protectores" include Adrian Suar, Andres Parra, and Gustavo Bermudez. Lionel Messi is featured in a recent Star+ preview of the first episode of the second season. The second season of the show included several scenes shot in Paris, which may have made it simpler for the PSG forward to land a role.

Also read: Robert Lewandowski Makes Big Lionel Messi Claim: 'I Would Like To Play With Him'

Having ruled the football world for the last decade and a half, it will be fun to witness Lionel Messi in a different role other than a forward on the football field. He owns a record seven Ballons d'Or and two Golden Balls from the FIFA World Cup. In addition to previous achievements for Barcelona, the Argentine has won four UEFA Champions League titles. He also assisted Argentina in capturing the 2021 Copa America and 2022 FIFA World Cup titles.

While he is set to enter a new industry, is it a similar case with the club? There are growing speculations that Lionel Messi is set to leave PSG ahead of the next season. What do you think, where is Lionel Messi headed?