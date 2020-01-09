Lionel Messi Informs Neymar About His Possible Exit From Barcelona: Reports

Neymar Jr and Lionel Messi formed a commendable trio alongside Luis Suarez when the Brazilian was at Barcelona. However, Neymar departed for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in 2017 in search of ‘a new challenge’. He has been frequently linked with a move back to Camp Nou. However, according to recent revelations, Messi has been rumoured to leave Barcelona.

Lionel Messi is likely to leave Barcelona in the next two years

According to reports, Lionel Messi has spoken to Neymar via WhatsApp about his possible departure from Barcelona. It is believed that Messi has informed Neymar that he would leave the Catalan giants within the next two years. This news is significant due to the fact that Messi has spent his entire career playing for Barcelona.

According to a recent report in Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona had contacted Lionel Messi’s father Jorge Messi. The club was willing to offer the player a lifetime contract. This was to keep him tied with the club as long as he wants to play. Messi had extended his contract up till 2021, two years ago.

Lionel Messi had hinted on his retirement while receiving his sixth Ballon d'Or

Lionel Messi won his sixth Ballon d’Or in December 2019, beating the likes of Virgil van Dijk and Cristiano Ronaldo to the accolade. During the awards ceremony, the Argentine had hinted at his retirement plans. Messi had then stated that he was well aware of the fact that he was 32. He hoped to keep playing for many more years. However, he was clear about his retirement plans. He said that everything depended on his physical well-being.

Lionel Messi will captain Barcelona against Atletico Madrid

Lionel Messi has scored 15 goals along with nine assists across all competitions this season. His side are leading in LaLiga with 40 points. They are tied on equal points with second-placed Real Madrid. Barcelona will next play against Atletico Madrid on Thursday, January 9, 2019 (January 10 according to IST) in the semi-finals of Spanish Super Cup to be played in Saudi Arabia.

