'Lionel Messi Is Like My Son': Barcelona Icon Samuel Eto'o On Tumultuous Transfer Drama

The Lionel Messi transfer saga is finally over with the six-time Ballon d'Or winner announcing his intention to stay at Barcelona for another season. A turbulent 10-day period saw Messi transfer news dominate headlines, with rumours linking the 33-year-old to Man City, while his contract conflict further escalated the tension. In a revealing interview with Goal, Messi revealed that while he wanted to leave the club, he will stay at Barcelona till the end of his contract which runs out in 2021.

Lionel Messi transfer news: Samuel Eto'o pleased his 'son' is staying at Barcelona

Samuel Eto'o enjoyed a distinguished career at Barcelona and teamed up with Lionel Messi during the latter stages of his Camp Nou stint. The former Cameroonian international and Messi were part of Pep Guardiola's treble-winning squad in 2009 before the former moved to Inter Milan in exchange for Zlatan Ibrahimovic. Speaking on Lionel Messi's decision to stay at Barcelona at a LaLiga event, Samuel Eto'o said that the six-time Ballon d'Or is like his son and was very pleased he decided to extend his stay at the Camp Nou. However, the former Inter Milan striker added that while Messi is staying, the Catalan giants need more "Barcelona DNA" players who are "tiki-taka, not box to box".

💬 Samuel Eto'o (at a LaLiga event) "I'm happy Messi is staying at Barcelona. He's my son. Barcelona is his home. At Barça we need other players with Blaugrana DNA, Messi alone is not enough. On the market you need to look for players in tiqui-taca style and not box to box." — FCBarcelonaFl ⏳ (@FCBarcelonaFl) September 7, 2020

The Cameroonian's comments come in after reports have linked the LaLiga giants with a move for Georginio Wijnaldum, while former academy graduate Thiago Alcantara also remains on the transfer list. Samuel Eto'o added that along with Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets can also inspire the players and they can return to dominating football in Spain. The 39-year-old tipped Barcelona to win the LaLiga title next season under new manager Ronald Koeman. Leo Messi and co begin their LaLiga campaign against Villarreal on September 27. Eto'o who spent four years at Mallorca before joining Barcelona, also tipped the Segunda Division club to make a return to top-flight football, calling them the 'team of his heart'.

Barcelona transfer news: LaLiga giants closing in moves for Memphis Depay, Georginio Wijnaldum

Barcelona are closing in on Lyon's Memphis Depay and Liverpool's Georginio Wijnaldum, with both having played under Ronald Koeman in the Dutch national team. With both players in the final year of their contract, the Blaugrana hierarchy is confident of completing the deals in a combined outlay ranging from €50 million to €55 million. In terms of departures, both Luis Suarez and Arturo Vidal will move to Italy, with the Uruguayan striker teaming with Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus while the midfielder will move to Inter Milan. While Barcelona will receive a nominal fee from the Suarez deal, Vidal's sale will be a free transfer after the Chilean agreed to end his contract.

(Image Courtesy: Samuel Eto'o Instagram)