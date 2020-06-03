Lionel Messi Puts Exit Rumours To Rest By Choosing To Stay At Barcelona This Summer

Barcelona fans were delighted with the news over the Lionel Messi contract clause that expired over the weekend. The Lionel Messi contract clause stated that the Barcelona captain could leave the club on a free transfer in the summer if he notified the Catalonian side before May 30, which could have made him depart after a month. With the Lionel Messi contract clause expiring, Barcelona will be treated to a minimum of one more season with Lionel Messi at the Camp Nou with reports claiming that the LaLiga giants could offer the 32-year-old a 'lifetime contract' at Blaugrana.

ALSO READ: West Brom savagely Hit Back At racist Fan Over Critical 'Black Out Tuesday' Remarks

Lionel Messi contract clause expires: Barcelona fans relieved

Lionel Messi signed a four-year contract extension with Barcelona in 2017 with a clause that allowed him to leave the club on a free transfer in the summer of 2020. However, according to reports from Sport, that contract clause expired on May 30 and the star attacker is set to remain at the club for at least one more season. Barcelona fans were thrilled and relieved at the same time as their talisman would remain at the club for another season despite links to Premier League club Manchester City to reunite with Pep Guardiola.

Lionel #Messi today allowed a deadline to pass in his contract with #fcbarcelona that would have allowed him to terminate the deal unilaterally on a free

So he stays until at least 2021 pic.twitter.com/5tcnnfuDYC — Transfer Wire (@transferdicky) June 2, 2020

ALSO READ: Timo Werner Transfer: PL Clubs Have 12 Days To Trigger RB Leipzig Star's £49m Clause

The Barcelona fans were slightly agitated with the Lionel Messi contract clause as there were growing tensions between the star forward and the Barcelona board. Barcelona's director of football Eric Abidal and Lionel Messi have publicly taken digs at each other with some Blaugrana faithful believing that it could be the end of the road for Messi at the Camp Nou. Furthermore, the calamitous issues with the Barcelona board that saw six members resign from their posts in April amplified the apprehensive feelings and caused more panic amongst the supporters. Fortunately, six-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi hasn't ditched Barcelona as the club's all-time top scorer is set to remain for another season with the Catalonian outfit.

ALSO READ: Cyclone Nisarga: ISL Club Mumbai City FC Posts DOs And DONTs For Fans Amid Calamity

F⚽️⚽️TBALL IS C⚽️MING!! 😱😱



📺 #MallorcaBarça is first up! 🙌🙌 — FC Barcelona (from 🏠) (@FCBarcelona) May 31, 2020

Lionel Messi contract expires: Lionel Messi transfer news

The current Lionel Messi contract expires in the summer of 2021 but it appears that the Spanish heavyweights have a 'lifetime contract ' in store for the 10-time LaLiga champion. Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu hinted at offering Messi a contract that would keep him at the club until the end of his professional career. Last month, Lionel Messi revealed his ambition to keep winning trophies with Barcelona as the LaLiga is set to return from June 11 onwards and it appears that the four-time Champions League winner is expected to sign another contract extension in the next few months.

Barcelona hold a two-point lead against Real Madrid and will make the trip to the Son Moix to face Real Mallorca in their first game since the coronavirus break on Saturday, June 13.

ALSO READ: Jurgen Klopp Promises Fans Liverpool Will Hold Title Parade After Being Crowned Champions