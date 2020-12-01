Lionel Messi Only THREE goals Away From Brazil Legend Pele's Prestigious Record

Only a few days after his stunning goal and tribute to the late Diego Maradona, Barcelona captain Lionel Messi is now being mentioned in the same breath with another footballing icon. The 33-year-old Argentine is currently only three goals away from Brazilian great Pele's record of most goals scored by any player at a single club. Pele scored a total of 643 goals in all competitions during his 19 years with Santos FC while Messi has already racked up 641 goals with Barcelona in his 17 years at the Camp Nou.

Lionel Messi on course to surpass Pele's long-standing record

Analysis by El Pais has revealed that Lionel Messi is close to breaking yet another record and is set to topple Brazil legend Pele to become the player with the most goals for a single club. Pele, a three-time World Cup winner, set the record for most goals scored by a player at a single club when he left Santos FC in 1974 after having scored 643 official goals for the Brazilian club. Pele then had a two-year spell with the New York Cosmos in the USA before calling it quits on a remarkable career.

For over four decades, no player came close to Pele's stunning Santos record but it seems that the Brazilian, now 80, may see his incredible milestone surpassed by six-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi. The four-time UCL champion scored his 641st goal for Barcelona in the 4-0 thrashing against Osasuna on Saturday and is now gunning down for Pele's record.

Messi is now only three goals away from overtaking Pele's record for the most goals scored by a player for a single club. The Barcelona attacker has already scored eight goals in 13 appearances this season and if he continues his rich vein of goalscoring form, he is bound to overtake Pele's long-standing record.

Messi already holds a staggering 80 Guinness World Records, accomplishing feats such as surpassing Gerd Muller’s calendar year record of 85 goals in 1972 with his 91 in 2012. He is also the all-time top goalscorer in the LaLiga with 448 goals to his name, winning the 'Pichichi' award six times, more than any other player. Messi has also won the Ballon d'Or six times, more than any other player in history.

However, Messi was set to leave Barcelona in the summer and had he left the Catalan club, he might not have been able to surpass Pele's prestigious feat. Messi handed in his transfer request at the start of the season but Barcelona insisted that his €700 million release clause was still active at the time. Messi then put an end to his transfer speculation and chose to stay put at the Camp Nou, opting against taking the club he "adored' to court over legal proceedings.

