Raul Jimenez Injury: PL Stars Send Well-wishes After Wolves Striker Suffers Skull Fracture

Wolves forward Raul Jimenez suffered a horror injury during the clash against Arsenal on Sunday following a clash of heads with Gunners defender David Luiz. The Mexican was unconscious, given oxygen, stretchered off the pitch and rushed to a trauma centre while Luiz was surprisingly allowed to continue. Although Wolves were relieved to know that Jimenez was conscious and responding to treatment in the hospital, scans later confirmed that the 29-year-old suffered a fractured skull.

Premier League players and managers were then quick to send in their well-wishes for Jimenez. On Monday, the Wolves forward himself took to Twitter to thank everyone for their messages and hoped to make a speedy recovery back onto the pitch.

Raul Jimenez injury update: Wolves star suffers fractured skull following a horror collision with Arsenal's David Luiz

Just five minutes into Arsenal vs Wolves game at the Emirates, Raul Jimenez and David Luiz were involved in a nasty collision of heads. Both players leapt, fully committed and unfortunately clashed heads in the process. The medics were quickly called onto the pitch and although Luiz was able to get back on his feet after receiving treatment, there were growing concerns over Jimenez, who still remained on the floor.

The medics had to give Jimenez oxygen and stretcher him off the field of play as the game was stopped for 10 minutes. Jimenez was then rushed to a trauma centre and after the game ended 2-1 in favour of Wolves, their manager Nuno Santo confirmed that the Mexican forward was 'conscious' and responding to treatment in the hospital. Jimenez also underwent surgery the same day he was hospitalized.

Raul is comfortable following an operation last night, which he underwent in a London hospital.



He has our love and support as he begins a period of recovery.



We're all with you, @Raul_Jimenez9. — Wolves (@Wolves) November 30, 2020

In the late hours of Sunday, scans confirmed that Jimenez had, in fact, suffered a skull fracture. Wolves also revealed the message on Twitter and several Premier League stars including David de Gea, Jamie Vardy, Raheem Sterling, Marcus Rashford, Jack Grealish, Michy Batshuayi, Ayoze Perez and Riyad Mahrez sent in their well-wishes for Jimenez.

Happy to hear this, we’re all thinking about you Raul x — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) November 30, 2020

Wishing you a speedy recovery @Raul_Jimenez9 The football family are all with you. 💪 https://t.co/5cWF4IqjFu — Jamie Vardy (@vardy7) November 30, 2020

Good to read that. Wishing you a speedy recovery bro the game needs you 🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Raheem Sterling (@sterling7) November 30, 2020

Positive news 🙏🏻 my thoughts are with you Raul 🙏🏻❤️ — Jack Grealish (@JackGrealish) November 30, 2020

On Monday, Jimenez himself put out a tweet which read, "Thanks for all your messages, I will be under observations and hope to return to action soon". Jimenez scored four goals for Wolves in the Premier League this season but it remains to be seen whether or not he will be able to make an appearance again this season.

Image Credits - Wolves Instagram