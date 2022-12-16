Lionel Messi Or Kylian Mbappe: Gary Neville Picks His Best Player Of World Cup 2022

Former English footballer Gary Neville has picked his best player of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 ahead of much-awaited Argentina vs France final. While Argentina and France lock horns in the summit clash of the marquee football event at the Lusail Stadium on Sunday, December 18, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe go head-to-head in the race for the Golden Boot. Meanwhile, speaking on Football Daily, Neville named the player who according to him is the best player of the tournament.

The former Manchester United player chose Messi as the best player, ahead of Mbappe while citing that the 23-year-old Frenchman is in a far better team than the Argentine skipper. “I am gonna say Messi because I think Mbappe is in a far better team than Messi, I think the players around Mbappe, there’s some great players around him whereas Messi, if you look at the players he has got around him, don’t get me wrong they are a good standard but..”

Gary Neville praises Lionel Messi's show against the strong Croatian defense

“I took a picture actually at the end of the game on Tuesday night, Argentina vs Croatia, and it was like the last five minutes and there were 10 Argentinian players camped at the edge of their box, and Messi was stood up front on his own. It almost summed up Argentina really,” Neville added.

Watch: Lionel Messi's masterclass against Croatia in the FIFA World Cup semifinal

During Argentina vs Croatia semifinal on Wednesday, Messi scored a penalty goal, before providing Julian Alvarez with two assists. In the process, the 35-year-old was involved in an intense tussle with Croatian defender Josko Gvardiol which left football fans in awe. Argentina won the match by 3-0 and advanced to their third FIFA World Cup final.

Meanwhile, both players currently have five goals each to their tally in the ongoing tournament after making five appearances each. Messi has also contributed with three assists, while Mbappe has assisted twice for the defending champions. Football fans now await to watch who among Messi and Mbappe lifts the prestigious World Cup gold and who finishes with the golden boot.