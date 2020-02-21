Lionel Messi Picks Liverpool And NOT Barcelona As UCL Favourites Amidst 'Barcagate' Crisis

Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi has ruled out his side as the favourites to win the Champions League this season. Lionel Messi-led Barcelona have been vying for a Champions League title since their last win in 2015. They have been facing frequent reversals in the knockout stages of the competition in the past few years.

Liverpool favourites to win Champions League: Lionel Messi

While speaking to Spanish publication Mundo Deportivo, Lionel Messi claimed that defending European champions Liverpool are the favourites to win the competition this season as well. Jurgen Klopp’s men had won the title last season after they defeated Tottenham Hotspur in the final. However, they have suffered an initial setback this season after their first-leg defeat against Atletico Madrid in the Round of 16.

PSG, Juventus, Real Madrid strong contenders: Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi also named Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), Juventus and Real Madrid as the teams likeliest to get their hands on the silverware. Messi claimed that despite setbacks for PSG and Liverpool, they would bounce back in their respective return leg fixtures.

Lionel Messi criticises FC Barcelona

Lionel Messi was also critical of Barcelona after their not-so-consistent performance across competitions this season. He asserted that both Barcelona and Real Madrid have been quite inconsistent in LaLiga. The Argentine also acceded that it would be difficult for the Catalans to get their hands on the Champions League title this season due to inconsistent performances from the team.

Lionel Messi speaks on Barcagate

Lionel Messi also spoke on the Barcagate. Barcagate is a term used to describe president Josep Bartomeu's alleged attempt to demonise certain players of the first-team squad. Messi asserted that he would wait for the right opportunity to speak.

