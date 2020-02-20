Timo Werner Lauds Liverpool As BEST In The World After RB Leipzig Beat Tottenham

RB Leipzig star Timo Werner has claimed that Liverpool are the best team in the world at the moment. The striker scored against Tottenham Hotspur in the Round of 16 first leg of the Champions League on Wednesday night (Thursday IST) and was one of the best players on the pitch for the Bundesliga side.

Also Read | Liverpool Discover Deadline To Activate Timo Werner's Clause; Reds Keen On Landing Striker

Timo Werner Liverpool transfer: RB Leipzig striker linked with a move to Premier League leaders

.@TimoWerner: – Liverpool are the best team in the world at the moment, and when you're linked with that team, it makes me very proud.



(@JanAageFjortoft) pic.twitter.com/KE0Fy4sm0F — Viasport Fotball (@ViasportFotball) February 19, 2020

Timo Werner has been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League. It is reported that Liverpool are the frontrunners to sign the striker in the 2020 summer transfer window. Werner was hence quizzed about his thoughts on being linked with the defending European champions after the game against Tottenham.

Also Read | Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp wants RB Leipzig star Timo Werner at Anfield: Reports

Timo Werner Liverpool transfer: The striker's contract runs till 2023

Timo Werner lauded Liverpool as the best team in the world and claimed that he was proud to be linked with the Jurgen Klopp's side. The striker’s contract with the Bundesliga giants runs until 2023 and it would require a hefty fee for Liverpool to get their hands on the striker, who has already netted 26 goals in 32 games for the club this season.

Also Read | Timo Werner hinting at Premier League move?, says the league has got 'flair'

Timo Werner scores against Tottenham in their 1-0 win in the Champions League

RB Leipzig were completely dominant against Tottenham in the first half of the game. Timo Werner was quite impressive on the ball, as the away team managed 13 shots in the first half alone. However, Leipzig finally got the breakthrough in the second half when Ben Davies was booked for his foul on Konrad Laimer in the box in the 56th minute. Werner was quick to net it from the spot.

Timo Werner was also asked about the match result against Spurs. The 23-year-old striker asserted that the tie was still not over despite an away-goal lead for RB Leipzig. He asserted that Spurs demonstrated their mental strength last season when they played in the final of the UEFA Champions League. The second leg of the tie will be played on March 10 (March 11 according to IST) at Red Bull Arena.

Also Read | Robert Lewandowski and Timo Werner have set the Bundesliga on fire this season