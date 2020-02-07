Lionel Messi Pockets Massive £1 Million A Week, Amid Manchester City Rumours

Barcelona star Lionel Messi has been rumoured of considering an exit due to club’s recent controversies. Manchester United, Manchester City, Inter Milan and Juventus are thought to be considering on signing the six-time Ballon d’Or winner. However, the player’s hefty fees could be a setback for many interested clubs in their pursuit of signing the Argentine.

Lionel Messi net worth: The player earns £988,000 a week

Whenever I see a rumour about Lionel Messi leaving Barcelona, I think about Football Leaks: 60.395.769 euro basic yearly wages (£988.000 a week), £9.100.000 per year on image rights, £13.000.000 a year on possible bonuses plus signing on & loyalty fee (£120.000.000 over 5 years) pic.twitter.com/J0KZ6mBP8S — Kristof Terreur 📰🎥 (@HLNinEngeland) February 6, 2020

Belgian journalist Kristof Terreur has revealed the details of Lionel Messi’s massive fees at Barcelona. Messi’s basic wage is €60.39 million every year, which rounds of at £988,000 a week. The player also earns £9.1 million per year on image rights, while also pocketing £1.3 million a year on possible bonuses plus signing on and loyalty fee (£12 million over 5 years).

Manchester City are front-runners to sign Lionel Messi

According to a report in Spain, Lionel Messi’s contract includes a special clause which allows the player to leave the club at the end of the current season unilaterally as a free agent. Though there are clubs who possess the required financial muscle to fulfil Messi’s fee requirements, it remains to be seen if the Argentine actually decides on leaving his boyhood club.

Barcelona are struggling this season

[MEDICAL REPORT]@Dembouz will undergo surgery to treat his right hamstring tear on Tuesday, February 11 in Finland. Information on his approximate expected recovery time will be given once the operation has been carried out.https://t.co/KamzExiF2Q — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) February 6, 2020

Considering Barcelona’s recent struggles, not just off the field, but on-field struggles, it is likely that Messi would consider a move away from the Catalan giants. Barcelona was emboldened by controversy when they were knocked out by Atletico Madrid in the semi-final of the Spanish Super Cup, compelling the ouster of Ernesto Valverde. The club is also dealing with the unavailability of Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembele.

The defending LaLiga champions are also trailing by three points to league leaders Real Madrid. Barcelona was also knocked out by Athletic Bilbao in the quarter-final of the Copa del Rey on Thursday. The Catalans will next play against Real Betis on Sunday (Monday IST).

