Messi Or Mbappe? Robert Lewandowski Picks Which PSG Star Will Win Next Ballon D'Or

The FIFA World Cup 2022 final between Argentina and France produced one of the most cracking contests as it featured two of the best players in the world going head to head: Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe. Both players were exceptional in the final as Messi scored a vital brace to help Argentina win the clash 4-2 on penalties (3-3 after extra time), while Mbappe became the first player since Sir Geoff Hurst for England in 1966 to score a hat-trick in a World Cup final.

Following an entertaining Argentina vs France FIFA World Cup 2022 final, Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski has predicted who will win the next Ballon d'Or award between the two PSG stars.

Will Mbappe win his first or will it be 8 for Messi?

While speaking to Mundo Deportivo on which of the two PSG stars is the favourite to win the upcoming Ballon d'Or award, Robert Lewandowski said, "There is maybe one more player playing for the same club but there is only one World Cup that decides who is going to win it this season and Leo is now in the top position for sure because of what he has achieved which means everything to him. Now he can enjoy it."

According to Lewandowski, Lionel Messi is all set to win his eighth Ballon d'Or after a phenomenal 2022 year in which he led Argentina to the FIFA World Cup title. The 35-year-old led from the front as he not only scored seven goals in seven matches but also provided three assists. Messi has won two of the last three Ballon d'Ors and he is one of the favourites to add a third from the last four years.

Speaking of Messi's outstanding qualities and if he would like to play alongside him, Lewandowski added, "It’s not up to me. Of course, we see that now he plays more like a playmaker, maybe he scores fewer goals and gives more passes to his teammates, but he still scores them. But compared to other times, he is now the player that any striker would dream of playing alongside."