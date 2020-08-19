Lionel Messi To Chelsea? Blues Fans Spot Interesting Development On Instagram

Entering his 17th season as a Barcelona player, Lionel Messi's future at the club has repeatedly been questioned. Earlier this year, it was reported that the Argentinian icon could leave the club next year at the end of his current contract. While Messi may apparently be unhappy in Catalonia, his decision to move on may have been accelerated by Barcelona's 8-2 drubbing at the hands of Bayern Munich.

Lionel Messi and c. were hapless as Bayern exerted utter dominance in the game right from the off. While the Blaugrana did start the game on the same level, their performance as a team only dipped down as the game progressed. The result? Bayern effortlessly scored eight past the five-time Champions League winners, handing them their worst ever UCL defeat in the process.

Also Read | Lionel Messi To Quit Barcelona? Argentinian Could Seek New Challenge After 2-8 Bayern Loss

The embarrassing loss coupled with Barcelona surrendering the LaLiga title to Real Madrid has apparently pushed Messi over the edge. Reports broke on Monday suggesting that Lionel Messi informed the club hierarchy he wants to leave the club immediately and not wait until the expiration of his contract in 2021. Lionel Messi is said to feel "isolated" at the club after repeatedly failing in the Champions League.

The lack of direction in the Barcelona management suggests the six-time Ballon d'Or winner can be realistically lured away from the club. Man City and Inter Milan have repeatedly been credited with an interest in the 33-year-old, with the latter considered to be leading the chase of his signature. However, according to fans, Messi may have hinted his next potential destination ahead of the upcoming transfer window, and it's neither Man City nor Antonio Conte's Inter.

Also Read | Barcelona News: Koeman To Take Over & Wants Van De Beek, Abidal Continues, Messi Latest

Lionel Messi to Chelsea?

Some eagle-eyed Chelsea supporters spotted some interesting activity on Instagram where the Argentine started following the west London side. This prompted a massive reaction on social media, with Blues fans convinced the 33-year-old might be interested in playing at Stamford Bridge.

Lionel Messi follows his club Barcelona only on IG just this evening he followed Chelsea on Instagram.



ANY clue? 😂 pic.twitter.com/pbVZp6ismi — Florent JAY-B (@FlorentJAYB) August 15, 2020

If Chelsea sign Messi 😅 pic.twitter.com/qddbpYZryx — Kyle Samson (@Ksamson170) August 16, 2020

Wait oh!

Messi just followed Chelsea on Instagram. What's happening???😯😯 pic.twitter.com/NlEwsPtkQO — Megamind (@thisniyi) August 15, 2020

MESSI following CHELSEA FC💙🤔



Anyways doors are OPEN. 🤝🌝

How about trying some feets in PL! @ChelseaFC @fundacionmessi @FabrizioRomano pic.twitter.com/Elh27pdQKJ — Kunal Patil (@Kunal_kp3008) August 18, 2020

Chelsea are currently looking to bring Bayer Leverkusen starlet Kai Havertz in a deal that would likely be a club record. In addition, the Blues have already secured the signings of Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech from RB Leipzig and Ajax. While Chelsea already boast an uber-impressive attack, it is their sub-par defence that has been a cause for concern for head coach Frank Lampard.

With defensive changes necessary for the club to mount a challenge for the top honours next season, it appears highly unlikely that Chelsea will look to spend big to sign Messi from Barca. That said, if Messi really wants to join the west London outfit, Roman Abramovich could potentially work out a deal. After all, the Russian is the second richest club owner in the Premier League.

Also Read | Lionel Messi Accused Of 'slacking' During 2-8 Drubbing Against Bayern On Social Media

Also Read | Post Bayern Humiliation, Barcelona Sack Sports Director Eric Abidal Who Clashed With Messi

(Image Credits: AP, Chelsea Twitter)