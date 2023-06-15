Lionel Messi Scores Stunner Withing Two Minutes During Friendly Against Australia - WATCH

Why you're reading this: Argentina defeated Australia 2-0 in an international friendly in Beijing on Thursday. Lionel Messi and Germán Pezzella registered their names on the scoresheet as the World Champions entertained the crowd with some lovely bit of football. Argentina are scheduled to take on Indonesia in their next friendly encounter next month.

Watch Lionel Messi scoring a stunning left footer against Australia

It took just 79 seconds for Messi to open the scoring for Argentina. The forward who is all set to join MLS side Inter Miami launched a left curler which earned severe plaudits.

Enzo Fernandez laid back a measured pass to the former FC Barcelona forward. Messi received the ball and foxed two Australian defenders before curling the ball to the far corner.

The World Cup winner now scored the fastest goal for his country in his international career and also has now found the net in seven back to back games for the South American country.

he didn't show any kind of fatigue despite playing a full fledged season with Paris Saint-Germain. Messi was also asked about his participation in the 2026 World Cup and he insisted he is not thinking about it. "What I said is normal, by age and by time. It's difficult to happen.

"As I said, I enjoy the moment, the day-to-day, being here. Now come the qualifying matches (starting in September this year), then the Copa America (in 2024). It's going too far to think about the World Cup when we've just finished one.

He further added, "We always enjoy being here. It was difficult to play, very humid, very hot, but despite everything, we still have the same idea of growing".

The player will turn 36 in a few days. Messi's influence in the national team could be crucial as the reigning World Champions will also participate in Copa America Qualifiers which they are expected to ease through.

(With inputs from AP)