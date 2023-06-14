'It's A Shame' Kylian Mbappe Lambasts PSG Fanbase's Treatment Over Lionel Messi

Why you're reading this: Lionel Messi ended his two-year spell at Paris Saint-Germain as the forward decided to join Major League Soccer side Inter Miami. The Argentine superstar was anticipated on making a mega return to his former club FC Barcelona, but Inter hijacked the deal. This will be the first time that both Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi will not be seen playing in Europe.

3 things you need to know

Messi signed for PSG from FC Barcelona in 2021 on a free transfer

Mbappe arrived in the French capital in 2018 from AS Monaco

PSG won the Ligue 1 in this recently concluded season

Kylian Mbappe opens up on Lionel Messi treatment

Kylian Mbappe lashes out at PSG supporters for their behaviour towards Messi during his stay at the club. The Argentine who is on the verge of leaving the club was the subject of rude behaviour as a section of fans booed and jeered him. Despite the presence of Neymar, Mbappe and Messi, they failed miserably in the Champions League in the past two seasons, and that was the fundamental reason behind the supporters' unrest.

Read More: Kylian Mbappe denies PSG contract extension, sends letter to club with formal decision

Messi had a one-year extension clause in this Paris Saint-Germain contract. But he opted against exercising the clause and will soon be seen playing for Major League Soccer in the United States. As quoted by Gazzetta dello Sports Mbappe said, "We're talking about potentially the best player in the history of football.

"It's never good news when someone like Messi leaves.

Read More: Kylian Mbappe issues statement after reports of his exit from PSG; 'I have already said..'

"Personally, I haven't really understood why so many people were relieved that he was leaving. We're talking about Messi, he should be respected — but instead, he didn't get the respect he deserved in France. It's a shame, but that's how it went. He'll have to be replaced as best as possible."

Mbappe's contractual situation has also been in turmoil, as there are reports the player has rejected the chance to trigger the extension clause in the contract. But in a tweet, the player confirmed his intention to honour his PSG contract. It remains to be seen how things fare in the near future.