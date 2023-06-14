Why you're reading this: Football World Champion and star Argentina football player Lionel Messi has attracted headlines over the past few days. Earlier this year, Messi was reported to join Al-Hilal football club in Saudi Arabia after he ended his two-year-old contract with French club Paris Saint-Germain. However, all the reports turned out to be false when the 2022 Football World Cup winner joined the North American club Inter Miami which is owned by legendary footballer and former English player David Beckham.

Will Lionel Messi play yet another FIFA World Cup?

Lionel Messi who won the Football World Cup 2022 for Argentina after 36 years had made it clear that he will continue to represent Argentina after the marquee tournament.. As of now, Messi is currently in China and will be representing his nation in International friendlies against Australia, and Indonesia. Leo has now made it clear that he will not appear in the FIFA World Cup 2026 which is set to be held in the United States of America, Mexico, and Canada. As per a report by an Efe News Agency, the former FC Barcelona player spoke to the Chinese sports outlet Titan Sports about the same.

While speaking about his plans of defending the World Cup title, Messi said:

I do not think so. (Qatar) was my last World Cup. I'll see how things go, but as it is now, no, I won't be going to the next World Cup. It's not important to me anymore.

Lionel Messi's football records at a glance

Lionel Messi has been one of the finest football players of all time and needs no introduction. Leo Messi created history when he was finally able to take his country to a World Cup win after 36 years. Argentina defeated defending champions France in the high-profile final courtesy of a penalty shoot-out. Messi scored goals in the final and also a total of seven in the whole tournament. Other than Argentina, Lionel Messi was part of French club Paris Saint-Germain, which he left after the end of his two-year contract.

Lionel Messi' has scored 806 goals in 1026 football matches in his illustrious carrer so far. This includes his goals for Argentina and also for the clubs he has played for which includes FC Barcelona and Paris Siant-Germain