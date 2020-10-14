Lionel Messi Seen 'abusing' Bolivia Players As Things Heated Up After WC Qualifier

Despite leading Argentina to an important victory against Bolivia, Lionel Messi was seen engaging in a heated discussion with opposition players after the game. Argentina continued their perfect start to the World Cup qualifying campaign, as they came back from behind to beat Bolivia 2-1. However, videos of Lionel Messi arguing with Bolivia goal scorer Marcelo Martins Moreno and coach Lucas Nava went viral online after the game.

World Cup qualifiers: Bolivia vs Argentina summary

In a highly entertaining clash, it was the hosts who took the lead, with Marcelo Martins Moreno scoring within the first half-hour. However, the visitors equalized just before half time, with Lautaro Martinez getting on the scoresheet. Notably, the Inter Milan striker’s goal was the first by an Argentine player besides Lionel Messi in World Cup qualifiers since November 2016. Lionel Messi’s men eventually completed the comeback when Joaquin Correa scored the winner in the 79th minute.

Lionel Messi seen arguing after Bolivia vs Argentina game

While the Argentine players were seen wildly celebrating after the Bolivia vs Argentina game, it was captain Lionel Messi who was involved in a fracas with the opposing team. In the videos that have seen gone viral online, Lionel Messi is seen having a verbal spat with Bolivia goal scorer Marcelo Martins Moreno and coach Lucas Nava, while match officials try to resolve the situation. According to TyC Sports, Lionel Messi was seen abusing the Bolivia coach, with the attacker also trolling the coach for screaming at him during the Bolivia vs Argentina game. The publication has also posted the video of the altercation, in which multiple players from the two teams are seen engaging with each other.

LA LECTURA DE LABIOS DEL CRUCE: "LA C... DE TU MADRE. ¿QUÉ PASA, PELADO?"



Quién es "el pelado" que se peleó con Messi tras finalizar el partido: https://t.co/ouhEGSY2tS pic.twitter.com/xoplQkk2Ey — TyC Sports (@TyCSports) October 14, 2020

While the video contains subtitles, it has been translated to English by other publications. According to media reports, the expletive-ridden Lionel Messi rant roughly translates to "The c*** of your mother. What’s up bald?", with the Argentina captain also saying “You were screaming the whole game. What are you doing trouble? From the bench you are yelling at me the whole game”. Although the initial altercation involved Lionel Messi getting into a verbal spat with the opposing team, the Argentine was seen in a much calmer mood soon after the incident. Lionel Messi was later seen hugging his teammates as he celebrated the victory.

Image Credits: Seleccion Argentina Twitter