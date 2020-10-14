Messi, Aguero, Ozil Among Top Players Set To Be Free Agents Next Summer

The infamous transfer tussle between Lionel Messi and FC Barcelona over the summer invariably ended in favour of the club. But the transfer saga will reignite in June next year or possibly before that when the six-time Ballon d’Or winner sees off his contract with Barcelona. Elsewhere, Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil and Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero are also plying their trade for possibly the final time with their respective clubs.

Will Man City succeed in sealing Lionel Messi transfer?

Players entering the final year of their contracts are legally permitted to negotiate a free transfer beginning January. The beginning of 2021 might just be as thrilling as ever, with arguably the top footballers of the generation set to decide the future course of action.

Lionel Messi is yet to extend his contract with Barcelona, and with the antipathy that was out in the open between him and the club, it looks less likely that a contract extension might actually work out. Man City have emerged as the favourites to land the Argentine captain at the Etihad next summer with club’s chief operating officer Omar Berrada, while speaking to Manchester Evening News, confirming that the club possesses the financial muscle to grab in the Messi transfer.

Sergio Aguero transfer talks reinvigorate

Besides Messi, his Argentine compatriot Sergio Aguero is also fulfilling the obligations of his final year of the contract. The striker, in an interview back in 2015, had commented that he would join Independiente in 2019. Although he is still with the Premier League heavyweights, a move away from the Etihad might be on the cards, which could bring an end to his 10-year stint, crowned with immense domestic success.

Hefty wages a deterrent to Mesut Ozil transfer away from Arsenal

Mesut Ozil has emerged as arguably the most controversial figure at Arsenal. The German superstar, who happens to be the highest-paid player at the Emirates, hasn’t played an official game with the Gunners since March 7. The club tried to get rid of the £350,000-a-week player but found no suitors for the former Real Madrid midfielder.

Ozil’s contract runs out next summer and it’s been clear that Arsenal will not extend his stay beyond the current deal. Indeed, the 2014 World Cup winner finds no lack of interest, but the clubs are sceptical of his hefty wages. A wage-cut will work well for the future of the 31-year-old.

Image courtesy: Sergio Aguero, Leo Messi, Mesut Ozil Instagram