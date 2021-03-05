Lionel Messi, Sevilla Sporting Director CLASH In Tunnel After Copa Del Rey Remontada

Spanish giants Barcelona completed another round of remontada successfully when they defeated Sevilla in the second leg of the Copa del Rey semi-final. It was indeed a moment of celebration and joy for Lionel Messi & co. as the Catalan giants inched a step closer towards clinching their first title under Ronald Koeman. But their success was marred by a controversy involving the Blaugrana captain and Sevilla sporting director Monchi in the tunnel after the game.

Barcelona vs Sevilla: Blaugrana's epic comeback at home

Koeman started Ousmane Dembele in the attack instead of Antoine Griezmann. And the former Borussia Dortmund man repaid the manager's belief as he went on to bag the opener in the 12th minute. Dembele scored a brilliant stunner from outside the box amid a packed Sevilla penalty area to break the deadlock.

Marc-Andre ter Stegen denied Sevilla from the spot after Oscar Mingueza gifted a penalty to the visitors. Later, Gerard Pique headed home the equaliser in the final minute of injury time to ensure that an extra time play followed. Martin Braithwaite went on to bag the third goal of the night, as he scored from a diving header to win the tie for his side.

Barcelona vs Sevilla: Monchi and Messi end up in war of words inside tunnel

A conflict ensued in the tunnel after the game between Messi and Monchi. The Sevilla sporting director was seen heading towards the dressing room seemingly frustrated when he caught the notice of Barcelona players. Notably, the Blaugrana players were furious at him for having called Koeman a cry baby after their previous clash in LaLiga.

🚨🚨[Cope] | More details: In addition to the words Messi said, he also cursed Monchi’s mother and repeated it several times. Messi was very angry with Monchi because he wanted to keep Messi away in the league game on Saturday and asked the referee for a second yellow card. — Enock Essel Niccolo Makaville (@EsselKobina39) March 5, 2021

The argument intensified further, following which Monchi rattled, “You always win the same”, to which Barcelona players responded, “Today you go home warm.” Messi also took the opportunity to mock Monchi. As per Cope, Messi hurled abuses at Monchi's mother repeatedly for the fact that he had been demanding a second yellow card for him during their LaLiga clash last weekend.

Monchi speaks on humiliating defeat vs Barcelona

Monchi did have a lasting impact on him after the defeat against Barcelona. He claimed he slept very little, in comments carried by Spanish outlet Marca. "It’s cost work, mainly because the taste of honey on your lips, of being able to have achieved another beautiful accomplishment for Sevilla. Unfortunately, others can celebrate our debacles and misfortunes. We can only get angry at not being able to have achieved great successes. What we have to do is review where we failed," he added.

Image courtesy: Leo Messi, Monchi Instagram