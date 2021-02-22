Lionel Messi Offers Support For Former Barça Teammate Ronaldinho After Death Of His Mother

Barcelona captain Lionel Messi sent a heartfelt tribute to his mentor and former teammate Ronaldinho, who tragically lost his mother on Saturday, February 20, 2021. Ronaldinho's mother, Dona Miguelina Elói Assis dos Santos, reportedly passed away in Brazil due to complications arising from COVID-19. According to reports, Ronaldinho didn't attend his mother's funeral on Sunday as he was too 'grief-stricken' to be present at the wake and burial of Dona Miguelina. Ronaldinho also blacked out his Instagram profile picture as he mourned his mother's death.

ALSO READ: Man City Manager Pep Guardiola Calls Reporter's Moustache 'Sexy' In Absurd Exchange: WATCH

Dona Miguelina death: Ronaldinho's mother passes away due to complications arising from COVID-19

On Saturday, reports from Brazil confirmed the death of Ronaldinho's mother, Dona Miguelina, who was aged 71 at the time of her passing. Miguelina was hospitalised after testing positive for COVID-19 in December last year while in Ronaldinho's home city of Porto Alegre, Southern Brazil. Ronaldinho had previously declared that his mother had contracted the virus and had been hospitalised prior to Christmas.

Clube está de luto pela morte de dona Miguelina: https://t.co/5QAiPYpLag



É com enorme tristeza, que o Clube Atlético Mineiro recebe a notícia do falecimento de Dona Miguelina, mãe de @10Ronaldinho. pic.twitter.com/8pEnMuFfkP — Atlético ðŸ˜· (@Atletico) February 21, 2021

ALSO READ: Premier League News: #JoseOut Trends On Twitter After Spurs suffer defeat Against West Ham

"Dear friends, my mother has covid-19 and we are fighting so that she recovers soon,” the legendary Brazilian said. “She is in intensive care, receiving the best possible treatment. I would like to thank everyone in advance for all of the positive energy you always send. With love. Stay strong Mum,” he wrote on Instagram.

Ronaldinho's former clubs, Atletico Mineiro and PSG expressed their condolences on social media following Miguelina's passing. Even Ronaldinho's former Barcelona teammate, Lionel Messi, penned a heartfelt message for the 40-year-old. On his Instagram story, the six-time Ballon d'Or winner wrote, "Ronnie, I have no words, I can't believe it. Just sending you a lot of strength and a big hug to you and the family. I'm very sorry, RIP."

ALSO READ: Man United Fans Roast Anthony Martial After Video Of Solskjaer Shouting Circulates: WATCH

Ronaldinho and Messi spent four seasons together at the Camp Nou, helping Barcelona win two LaLiga titles and a Champions League. The Brazilian played an important role in Messi’s early years as a professional footballer. He welcomed Messi into the fold with open arms and even told the media that the Argentine was a better footballer than he was back in 2005. Even though Ronaldinho left Barcelona pin 2008, he maintained a close relationship with Messi.

Ronaldinho also won the Ballon d'Or twice while he was at Barcelona. Ronaldinho retired from professional football in 2018, having scored 266 goals in 699 club appearances and 33 goals in 97 caps for Brazil, with whom he most notably won the 2002 World Cup.

ALSO READ: Bruno Fernandes Matches Lionel Messi's Goal Involvements since Making Man United Debut

Image Credits - Atletico Twitter, Ronaldinho Instagram