Lionel Messi Has Been Involved In Nearly 80% Of Barcelona’s Goals Under Quique Setien

Despite the tensions between the Barcelona players and coaching staff, Lionel Messi has, unsurprisingly, been the most important player for Quique Setien since the Spaniard took charge of the club in January this year. Out of the 29 LaLiga goals scored (not counting own goals) in the Quique Setien era, Lionel Messi has either scored or assisted on 23 occasions. This equates to just over 79 percent of Messi's involvement in Barcelona's goals. Lionel Messi has scored 22 goals and registered 20 assists in LaLiga this season.

Lionel Messi is the first player in LaLiga history to score 20+ goals and provide 20+ assists in a single season.



Lionel Messi goals and assists under Quique Setien

Quique Setien replaced Ernesto Valverde on January 13, 2020, and the 61-year-old signed a deal that will keep him at the Camp Nou until the summer of 2022. In 17 LaLiga games under the management of Quique Setien, there have been a total of 10 Lionel Messi goals. The Argentine icon has also racked up a whopping 13 assists in the Spanish top flight since Setien's arrival. Barcelona stars Sergi Roberto, Arthur, Arturo Vidal, Luis Suárez, and Ansu Fati (twice) are the only players besides Lionel Messi to have scored during this time without being assisted by six-time Ballon d'Or winner.

Barcelona's first game under Setien was against Granada and it ended 1-0, with Lionel Messi scoring from an assist by Arturo Vidal. Barcelona then lost 2-0 to Valencia before bouncing back with a 2-1 win against Levante a week later. Lionel Messi provided two assists for Ansu Fati in that game. Messi then got three assists in Barcelona's 3-2 win over Setien's former side, Real Betis.

Lionel Messi scored the opening goal against Getafe in a 2-1 win and then scored the opening four goals against Eibar in a 5-0 thrashing. Barcelona lost the El Clasico 2-0 in March and then won 1-0 against Real Sociedad via a Messi penalty. Following the coronavirus break, Lionel Messi assisted Martin Braithwaite and Jordi Alba, before getting a goal for himself in a 4-0 win.

Lionel Messi got another goal in the 2-0 win against Leganes and after the 0-0 draw against Sevilla, the 33-year-old assisted Ivan Rakitic’s winner against Athletic Bilbao. Messi assisted both of Luis Suarez’s goals against Celta Vigo in a 2-2 draw and scored a penalty against Atletico Madrid in another 2-2 draw a few days later. In his rampant march, Messi picked up two assists against Villarreal in a 4-1 win and set up Arturo Vidal for the only goal of the game against Valladolid on Friday night.

Lionel Messi transfer news

Despite the Lionel Messi goals and assists contribution for Barcelona, there are rumours that the club captain could leave in the near future. Messi has reportedly stalled on contract negotiations with his current deal expiring in 2021. However, Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu remains confident that Messi will sign an extension. Barcelona are currently four points behind LaLiga leaders Real Madrid with two matchdays remaining, with the title race coming to a close.

Image Credits - Leo Messi Instagram / AP