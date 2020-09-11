Lionel Messi Talks About Making Sacrifices Prior To Release Of His Short Film 'They Say'

Lionel Messi is no stranger to adversity. Born in Argentina to simple, working-class parents, Messi faced challenges one after another on his way to the top. Diagnosed with a growth hormone deficiency at the age of 10, Messi’s family could ill afford the $1000 per month treatment. Despite that, he received the medication he needed for two years, before his youth club Newell’s promised to cover the costs for him. However, that promise never materialised.

Messi's rise and inclusion to the Barcelona side

In 2000, at the age of 14, Messi’s family arranged for him to try his luck at FC Barcelona; the place where he would go on to create his record-breaking career at. His entire family shifted to Spain when he was offered the contract in 2001. After initial hiccups due to a transfer issue with Newell’s, Messi made himself an indispensable part of the Barcelona side. He became the top scorer for the Barcelona youth team in his very first full season.

By 2005, he was already an important part of the main Barcelona team and representing them in top league games. With a record six Ballon d'Or awards, 10 La Liga titles and four Champions League triumphs, Messi has reached the highest echelons of the sporting world.

Messi Budweiser bottle and short film

Proud to partner with the King of Football. Never Give Up on Greatness.

The Barcelona superstar has partnered up with Budweiser to share the story of his journey in the hope to inspire the next generation. The 33-year-old is set to be the star of a short film entitled 'They Say'. Talking about the film, Messi stated "I’m excited to partner with Budweiser to share my journey that was based on a determination to be the best player I can be. Day after day, year after year, it took sacrifice and hard work to reach my dreams." He also shared that he hoped it would inspire fans to "commit to their craft and never give up on greatness, no matter how hard the journey."

Budweiser, the 'King of Beers', have also revealed a limited-edition Lionel Messi Budweiser bottle to celebrate this association. Messi has recently returned to Barca training as he continued to move on from his aborted attempt to leave the club last month.

Image Credits: FC Barcelona Twitter