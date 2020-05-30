Lionel Messi Excited To Return To LaLiga Post Coronavirus Lockdown

Barcelona captain and superstar Lionel Messi recently opened up about his idea of football post the coronavirus lockdown as he gears to get back to fitness before the return of the LaLiga next month. The entire Barcelona squad have been training for the past two weeks as they look to regain fitness to be match ready in time when the competition resumes.

Lionel Messi training: Superstar speaks on impact of coronavirus

Messi spoke to his sponsor Adidas recently in a video. The six-time Ballon d'Or winner claimed that he is very excited about the resumption of football in Spain. However, he also expressed concerns that football will not be the same citing the impact of coronavirus across the world. He asserted that it will be like starting from scratch when they return to play the first LaLiga game in the past two months.

Lionel Messi training: 32-year-old expects a fit squad

Messi asserted that he and his side have got sufficient time to return to fitness before the competition resumes. He expressed hope on the availability of several injured players by mid-June. The likes of Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembele have been on the sidelines due to major injury issues. Although it will be the same season technically, every team and every player will feel the difference, said the Argentine international.

Lionel Messi training: Six-time Ballon d'Or winner urges players to adapt to the 'new normal'

LaLiga has announced that the remaining league games of the season will be played behind closed doors for adhering to the coronavirus social distancing norms. Messi claimed that it was altogether a different challenge to play in the absence of the fans. He asserted that every player will have to cope and visualise without fans in the stadium, because the situation is uncommon and it was completely understandable.

Lionel Messi training: Uncertainty over Argentine's contract

There have been quite an uncertainty over Messi's time at Barcelona. Messi's contract with Barcelona runs until 2021. It is reported that efforts to extend his contract at Camp Nou have suffered a roadblock after the club suffered heavy financial losses largely due to the coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent lockdown. Although Messi still has a season more to play at Barcelona as part of his contract, reports suggest that Messi might leave Barcelona this summer itself as a free agent.

