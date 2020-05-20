Lionel Messi Spends Quality Time With Family, Fans Heap Praise On Social Media: Watch

Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi has been spending some quality time with his family amid the unavoidable coronavirus break. The Barcelona captain returned to training with Barcelona only last week after the entire squad tested negative for the coronavirus, as efforts are being undertaken to ensure an early LaLiga return.

Lionel Messi kids play UNO with Barcelona star

OTRO posted a series of short videos on Instagram as well as Twitter that features Lionel Messi and his family spending time during the lockdown. In one of the videos, Messi is seen playing UNO along with his wife Antonella Roccuzzo and two of his kids, Thiago and Mateo inside the comfort of his lavish mansion in Barcelona. In another video, he is seen jumping on a trampoline with Thiago and Mateo, while his youngest son Ciro watches from a close distance.

Lionel Messi kids seen playing with Antonella Roccuzzo

In the next two videos, Lionel Messi is seen afar watching his kids acrobatically jump over their mother Antonella Roccuzzo, while he applauds them after they succeed. The Lionel Messi videos have amazed fans with many commenting about the same.

LaLiga return: Lionel Messi speaks on Champions League

Lionel Messi returned to training with Barcelona last week after two months in lockdown. As talks of resuming LaLiga are at an advanced stage, there has been no clarification on the same about the Champions League. During an interview with Sport, Messi was quizzed about the possibility of a Champions League return in August.

The six-time Ballon d'Or winner claimed that the defending LaLiga champions have a great squad that is capable of winning several titles. However, he emphasised that they cannot win the Champions League with their playing style this season. But Lionel Messi's comments are in stark contrast to Barcelona coach Quique Setien's words, who had earlier claimed that his side could win the Champions League this season.

LaLiga return: Lionel Messi contradicts Quique Setien's statement

Lionel Messi commented on Quique Setien's statements of his hope of winning the Champions League this season. The Argentine international asserted that he was lucky enough to have participated in the Champions League every season since his debut. But he is also aware of the fact that Barcelona cannot win it with their current display on the field. He, however, acknowledged that Setien was entitled to his opinion, but he was misunderstood.