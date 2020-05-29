Lionel Messi Wants His Once Upon A Time Idol Eric Abidal Kicked Out Of Barcelona: Report

Lionel Messi and the rest of the Barcelona have returned to training ahead of a LaLiga return in the coming weeks. The players have resumed full-contact training as they aim to go battle it out against Real Madrid and win their third consecutive LaLiga title. However, the ongoing 2019-20 season has been anything but smooth sailing for Barcelona and its large group of supporters.

The sacking of coach Ernesto Valverde, the Neymar transfer saga and other issues have dampened the positivity of the proceedings of the 2019-20 season. A major low point in the season came when Barcelona skipper Lionel Messi took shots at current Director of Football and former teammate, Eric Abidal, for the latter's comments to media personnel after a string of dismal results. After Abidal's comments to the press following the sacking of Valverde, Messi put up a post on social media asking club officials to be more transparent with the players and the supporters. Messi justified that decision by saying "I don't know what got into his (Eric Abidal) head, but I responded as I felt attacked by someone from inside the club saying I was responsible for the coach being sacked. That's crazy. The technical secretary [Abidal] makes that call, and should take responsibility for it."

Also Read | Lionel Messi might leave Barcelona for free this summer due to special release clause

Lionel Messi and Eric Abidal combine to score against Real Madrid

La Pausa (Spanish for 'The Pause')🧠



Messi drags everyone's attention and allowed Abidal to make that run, and then finds him with a pitch perfect pass.



The Greatest Playmaker the game has ever seen.



14 El Clasico Assists 🐐 pic.twitter.com/YEZbMpRjas — Messi Worldwide (@Messi_Worldwide) April 7, 2020

Also Read | Barcelona spent €565 million to find a suitable partner for Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez

Lionel Messi wants idol Eric Abidal kicked out of Barcelona

After battling and conquering liver cancer, Eric Abidal returned to his beloved Camp Nou as a replacement for the outgoing Roberto Fernandez as the club’s Director of Football in the summer of 2018. Since then, the former Monaco man has served as the right-hand man of the highly-controversial Josep Bartomeu. Earlier this year, six Barcelona board members penned their resignation as they claimed that they were forced to deny that President Bartomeu appointed hackers to defame the club.

Eric Abidal was also accused of being in on the whole incident which involved efforts to defame the club, the current players, and past legends. Diario Gol recently reported that Barcelona captain Lionel Messi has grown tired of the corruption within the club hierarchy as well as the two-faced nature of Eric Abidal. Lionel Messi and Eric Abidal won four LaLiga titles and lifted two UEFA Champions League trophies while playing together for Barcelona. However, reports in The Guardian state that Lionel Messi wants Eric Abidal to resign from his post as the club's Director of Football in the next couple of months.

Also Read | Solskjaer to pass up on opportunity to sign Barcelona outcast Philippe Coutinho

Also Read | LaLiga return to be facilitated by league games being broadcast for free in June: Report

LaLiga restart date, LaLiga return

OFFICIAL: Spain Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has confirmed LaLiga can return from June 8th.



Here's where we left it. pic.twitter.com/cOiz0S4XTw — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) May 23, 2020

Also Read | Lionel Messi destroys Barcelona squad in training as he gears up for LaLiga return: Watch