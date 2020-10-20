Lionel Messi Struggling? Barcelona Boss Koeman Believes Argentine Icon Can Do Better

Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi has endured a difficult start to the campaign, having scored just one goal in LaLiga so far. With Barcelona beginning their Champions League campaign on Tuesday, the Argentine's poor run of form has become a cause of concern for manager Ronald Koeman. The manager insists that Messi will bounce back soon.

Also Read | Gerard Pique open to wage cut in 2021 to help Barcelona with financial restructuring

Ronald Koeman in acceptance of Lionel Messi's downturn in form

Messi has managed just one goal this season. Notably, he is yet to score from open play. His side succumbed under pressure against Getafe, losing the fixture 1-0 for their first league loss of the new season. Barcelona have a daunting task ahead as they go up against Ferencvaros in their Champions League opener this week.

Speaking in the Barcelona vs Ferencvaros live pre-match conference, Koeman insisted Messi's performances can and will be better. Koeman went on to scoff at all the talk of the six-time Ballon d'Or winner's unhappiness at the club, claiming that he is more than content at the Camp Nou.

Also Read | Barcelona vs Ferencvaros live stream, prediction, team news, Champions League live

Lionel Messi is happy at Barcelona, says Ronald Koeman

Koeman insisted that Messi is working hard with the team and is eager to lead the Camp Nou outfit. The former Netherlands national team manager attributed Messi's poor form to some back luck as well. The manager cited the fact that he has hit the woodwork in the past few games.

Koeman stated that he has no doubts on Messi's ability to lead the lines, expressing hope that the Argentina international will bounce back on the field. Messi's poor form might be a setback for the Catalan giants as they head into their Champions League opener against Ferencvaros in the Champions League.

Also Read | Barcelona transfer news: Ronald Koeman intends to sign Lyon's Memphis Depay in January

Will Lionel Messi join Man City?

Messi's contract with Barcelona is set to end in June next year. This campaign, therefore, represents a potential last chance for the club icon to round off his Barcelona career with the elusive Champions League. The club captain has been linked with a move away from Barcelona, with Manchester City keen on roping in the Argentine star.

Messi is yet to extend his stay at the Camp Nou and there have been no talks of an extension from the two parties as yet. With the superstar in the final year of his contract, he will be legally eligible to negotiate a free transfer away from the club starting in January.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo slammed in GOAT debate by Kyiv boss as he praises Messi's work ethic

Image courtesy: Ronald Koeman Twitter, FCBarcelona.com