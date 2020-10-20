Barcelona Vs Ferencvaros Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Champions League Live

Ronald Koeman's Barcelona will host Serhiy Rebrov's Ferencvaros on Tuesday, October 20 as the UEFA Champions League returns for another exhilarating campaign. The UCL Group G game between Barcelona and Ferencvaros is scheduled to kick off at 9:00 pm local time (Wednesday, 12:30 am IST) at the Camp Nou. Here's a look at the Barcelona vs Ferencvaros team news, Barcelona vs Ferencvaros live stream details and our Barcelona vs Ferencvaros prediction for the game.

Barcelona vs Ferencvaros prediction and match preview

LaLiga giants Barcelona were thumped 8-2 by Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals of the tournament last season. However, the Blaugrana will be hoping to begin their campaign with a win and put that humiliation in their last UCL outing behind them. Barcelona are currently ninth in the LaLiga standings with seven points from four games but suffered a 1-0 defeat against Getafe on Saturday.

On the other hand, their opponents have made it to the group stages of the Champions League for the first time in 25 years. Serhiy Rebrov led Ferencvaros to their 31st Hungarian League title last season and then beat Djurgarden in August before registering a famous win over Celtic in Scotland. That was followed by a 2-1 victory at home to Dinamo Zagreb before they edged past Molde on away goals over two legs in the playoffs to advance to the group stage of the competition.

Our Barcelona vs Ferencvaros prediction is a 4-0 win for Barcelona.

Barcelona vs Ferencvaros team news, injuries and suspensions

For Barcelona, Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Jordi Alba will miss out due to injuries. Samuel Umtiti is also a doubt as he continues to recover from a knee problem. Six-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi is expected to start along with Ansu Fati and Philippe Coutinho, both of whom came off the bench in the defeat against Getafe.

Serhiy Rebrov's Ferencvaros have no injury woes heading into the clash with Barcelona. However, only two members of their squad - Robert Mak and Oleksandr Zubkov - have played in the group stages of the Champions League. Rebov is bound to field his strongest starting line-up in the hope to cause a massive upset on MD 1 of the UCL.

Champions League live stream: How to watch Barcelona vs Ferencvaros live?

In the UK, the Barcelona vs Ferencvaros live telecast will be available on BT Sport ESPN. Fans in India can watch the Barcelona vs Ferencvaros live telecast on Sony Ten 1 SD & HD. The Barcelona vs Ferencvaros live stream will be available on SonyLIV.

Image Credits - Barcelona Instagram, Ferencvaros Twitter