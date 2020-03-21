The Debate
Barcelona Star Lionel Messi Works Out With Son Amid Coronavirus Lockdown; Watch Video

Football News

Barcelona star Lionel Messi has been hitting the gym along with his son while under self-quarantine at his plush mansion in Barcelona. Here's how fans reacted.

Written By Minaam Ansari | Mumbai | Updated On:
Lionel Messi

Barcelona star Lionel Messi has been hitting the gym along with his son while under self-quarantine at his plush mansion in Barcelona. All LaLiga players have been asked to undergo self-quarantine after cases of coronavirus increased in the country. Spain remains one of the major hotspots to be affected by the pandemic outbreak.

Also Read | Lionel Messi quarantine at isolated Barcelona mansion with football pitch, gym and pool

LaLiga postponed: Lionel Messi quarantine video goes viral

In a video shared by FC Barcelona on their official Twitter handle, Lionel Messi is seen working out in the gym along with his younger son Mateo Messi. The six-time Ballon d’Or winner is seen using dumbbells while his son watches on. Later, the duo appears to be involved in a conversation as well.

Also Read | Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and other football stars who are training at home

Lionel Messi quarantine: Fans react to the video

Lionel Messi quarantine: Barcelona captain performs Stay At Home Challenge

Earlier in the day, Barcelona captain Lionel Messi took the Stay At Home Challenge. He was earlier nominated by his former teammate Xavi for the challenge. In the video, Messi showcases his skills using a toilet paper roll and then goes to nominate his Barcelona teammates Jordi Alba, Luis Suarez, Arturo Vidal along with Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero.

Also Read | Lionel Messi vs Jerome Boateng: Bayern Munich defender recalls embarrassing nutmeg in Q&A

LaLiga postponed until April

Spain has been under lockdown fearing the coronavirus outbreak since the past one week. LaLiga has suspended all its fixtures until April 3. The league will hold a review meeting to ascertain the possibility of resuming the competition from the stipulated date.

Also Read | Lionel Messi aces 'Stay at Home' challenge in style; nominates Suarez and Aguero for it

First Published:
COMMENT
