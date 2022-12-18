Lionel Messi's dream of winning a FIFA World Cup is bright as ever with him having given Argentina the lead in the 23rd minute of the all-important final via the penalty spot and then Angel Di Maria adding another in the 36th minute of the game, a move that began with the captain.

Messi hits perfect penalty in FIFA World Cup final - WATCH

Messi sent France captain Hugo Lloris the wrong way and sent the Argentine fans into ecstacy with a brilliant penalty to put Argentina 1-0 ahead in the final. Minutes later, Angel di Maria doubled Argentina's lead with a incredible counter-attack.

You can see the emotions as Messi scores that penalty and his teammates run to hug him on the floor.



Lionel Messi is making a record 26th appearance at the World Cup, breaking a tie with Germany great Lothar Matthäus. Messi’s games have been spread over five World Cups, starting in 2006. He has 11 goals in total, tied for sixth on the all-time list. Messi has said this is likely to be his last World Cup.

The final is also being attended by French President Emmanuel Macron, who was chatting in the VVIP section with Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimović, who played for four seasons at Paris Saint-Germain, and France midfielder Paul Pogba, who has had to watch the entire World Cup from the sidelines due to an injury. Pogba scored in the final when France won the 2018 World Cup but was not fit for selection at this tournament. Macron also attended the final four years ago, when France beat Croatia 4-2, and later celebrated with players in the locker room.

