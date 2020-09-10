Mourinho Mocks Man City When Asked About Signing Barcelona Ace Lionel Messi

Since his Real Madrid days, Portuguese tactician Jose Mourinho has had a regressive relationship with then Barcelona boss Pep Guardiola. The two once again came up against each other in the Premier League, battling it out on the sidelines during the Manchester derby. Despite his sacking from Manchester United and subsequent appointment as Tottenham manager, Mourinho hasn't stopped taking shots at Pep Guardiola's side.

Mourinho says signing Messi out of the question

Speaking to JOE, Mourinho was asked if he would wish to sign Barcelona star Lionel Messi if the Argentine captain desired an exit this transfer window. The Messi transfer talk took the world by storm until the six-time Ballon d'Or winner confirmed that he would be staying at Barcelona for a season more.

Mourinho insisted that he would sign Messi only for his best XI team and not for Tottenham. On being quizzed further, Mourinho took a cheeky jibe at Man City insisting that Spurs respect Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations and the only teams capable of signing Messi are those that don't.

Mourinho takes a cheeky jibe at Messi to Man City talks

While Man City were initially handed a two-season Champions League ban for flouting FFP regulations, UEFA's decision was overturned by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). Mourinho stated that only a club that does not abide by FFP rules can seal the Messi transfer. He further clarified that Tottenham cannot sign the Argentina international.

Messi transfer talks emerged after he sent a burofax informing the club of his decision to seek an exit from Barcelona on a free transfer. He cited a special clause in his contract that allows him to leave for free. However, Barcelona maintained that his clause expired in June and any club that hopes to seal the Messi transfer should pay his release clause of €700 million in full.

Messi stays for a season more

After a long battle that saw LaLiga support Barcelona in their stand, Messi, while speaking to Goal confirmed that he will continue at the Camp Nou at least for a season more. Interestingly, his contract expires in 2021 and he might well be legally permitted to negotiate a free transfer from January 2021 with Man City emerging as the favourites to rope in the four-time Champions League winner.

Image courtesy: Tottenham/Barcelona Twitter