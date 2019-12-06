Lionel Messi To Have A Statue Outside Spanish Football Federation's Headquarters?

Lionel Messi has been a shining light for Barcelona in an otherwise inconsistent season thus far. The Argentinian star was recently bestowed with the sixth Ballon d’Or award of his career as he pipped Virgil Van Dijk to the award. Reports in foreign media have claimed that the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) have plans to erect a statue in honour of Lionel Messi outside their headquarters in the coming month.

Lionel Messi adjudged as LaLiga player of the month for November

Lionel Messi, who has 11 goals and eight assists to his name in the ongoing 2019-20 season, was out of the Barcelona squad for at least five weeks due to injury issues. However, the six-time Ballon d'Or winner has been the Blaugrana's player of the season thus far with some match-winning displays against Atletico Madrid and other LaLiga teams. In lieu of Lionel Messi's recent achievements on the global scale, the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) are making plans to pay their homage to the Barcelona legend by constructing a statue in his honour outside their headquarters. Lionel Messi’s statue will join the likes of Pele, Alfredo De Stefano and Diego Maradona (they too have their own statues outside RFEF's headquarters). According to a report carried by Mundo Deportivo, the Barcelona forward’s statue will be placed in the Luis Aragonés Hall.

La Masia starlet Ansu Fati - The heir to Lionel Messi's throne?

