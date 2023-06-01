'This Will Be His Last Match': PSG Manager Christophe Galtier Confirms Lionel Messi's Exit

Lionel Messi will leave Paris Saint- Germain this summer as the player has decided not to continue his contract with the Ligue-1 club. PSG manager, Christophe Galtier has confirmed that the player will not renew his contract and will leave the club this month. Before PSG's final match of the season against Clermont Foot on Saturday, Galtier has already made it clear that the 7-time Ballon d'Or winner's future lies outside of the Parc des Princes.

"I had the privilege of coaching the best player in the history of football," Galtier said on Thursday. "This will be his last match at the Parc des Princes, and I hope that he will receive the warmest of welcomes."

ALSO READ | Lionel Messi angry at Barcelona over lack of concrete offer, to snub return to Camp Nou

Messi will leave PSG at the end of this season

The Argentine star joined the club in 2021 from FC Barcelona on a free transfer and since then he could not connect the same way with the fans the way he did in Spain. Lionel Messi has scored 21 goals and 20 assists this season and has won the World Cup and Ligue 1 becoming one of the most decorated footballers of all time.

Just a few weeks remain until Messi's PSG contract expires during the summer transfer window. As Leo appears dissatisfied with the French club, the player has had several high-dollar offers from various clubs, which has led Barcelona fans to hope that their star player will return to Camp Nou. The club hasn't made the World Cup champion an official offer, though.

ALSO READ | Lionel Messi gets billion dollar offer to play for them, dwarfs Cristiano Ronaldo: Report

Many teams are reportedly interested in signing the star, and David Beckham's Inter Miami is eager to capture Messi and may make a combined offer with the player. To summarise the reports, it appears like Barca and Miami are negotiating a buy-and-loan agreement for the star. According to the agreement, Messi would be recruited by the MLS team this summer as a free agent and then loaned Catalan powerhouse for a duration of 18 months. After that, he would go back to Miami to finish his career there.