Lionel Messi Angry At Barcelona Over Lack Of Concrete Offer, To Snub Return To Camp Nou

Lionel Messi is hitting the headlines as the transfer window is about to open and the player seems to be in a hurry to confirm his next club as his stint with Paris Saint-Germain is about to end. There are many rumors that the player is close to joining Cristiano Ronaldo's league in Saudi Arabia and others claim that his boyhood club FC Barcelona is preparing offers for the player for a return.

According to many reports, Messi has apprised Barca that the Catalan giants only have 10 days to decide whether they want to pursue signing him and want to return the World Cup winner to Camp Nou.

Barcelona have been transparent about their desire to bring Messi back to the club. However, the financial structure of the club was the reason for the player's departure and could play a lead role in restricting them to bring the player back. The 7 times Ballon d'Or holder will need a positive signal from La Liga to Barcelona to process his successful transfer.

Lionel Messi's relationship with the French club has never been the way it was with Barca but it came to worse after the player was suspended for 2 weeks after he left for a vacation to Saudi Arabia with his family. That incident got many PSG fans fumed, claiming that the Argentine star is not serious about the team and was welcomed with whistles and boos during the French league fixtures.

What could be Lionel Messi's new club?

LEO MESSI IS THE ALL-TIME TOP SCORER IN TOP 5 LEAGUES 🇦🇷⚽️ pic.twitter.com/So5zZExwcb — Ligue 1 English (@Ligue1_ENG) May 27, 2023

Messi is just weeks away before his PSG contract expires in the Summer window of transfer. The player has received some big money offers from different clubs, as Leo seems to be not happy with the French club and that has caused Barcelona fans hoping for their star player to return to Camp Nou. However, the World Cup winner is yet to receive an official offer from the club.

According to reports, many teams are interested in the star as David Beckham's Inter Miami is keen to sign Messi and could make a hybrid offer by teaming up with the star. To brief the reports Barca and Miami seem to be in talks of a buy-and-loan deal for the star. Messi would be signed by the MLS team as a free agent this summer and then loaned to the Catalan powerhouse for a period of 18 months, under the agreement. He would return to Miami to complete his career there after that.