Lionel Messi To Leave PSG? Rumours Ignite After Argentina Skipper Leaves Training Early

On March 17, 2023, Friday, speculations of Lionel Messi being unhappy at PSG picked up as the Argentine apparently left the training session in frustration. The 7-time Ballon D'or winner was transferred to Paris Saint Germain in 2021 after a sensational move from FC Barcelona. The club was recently knocked out from the Round of 16 stage of the UEFA Champions League.

Ever since he has taken the field at the French capital, there have always been speculations made by football fans and pundits that PSG is not the final destination of Lionel Messi. So, whether it is about a fictional rift between him and teammate Kylian Mbappe or a visual of him not showcasing the best expression, every possible thing has been doubted by the fans and often the conclusion drawn by them is the same. This time the reports have further propelled them to do the same. As per reports, Messi was dissatisfied with Christophe Galtier's coaching and instantaneously walked away from the training proceedings.

As per Galtier, Messi felt discomfort in his adductor and hence withdrew from training. While with it the exit rumors have been simmered, however, the speculations could again ignite. Recently the 35-year-old stated that he would like to finish his career at his boyhood club Newell's Old Boys, but when will that move will take place he did not mention.

Lionel Messi not interested in extending PSG stay?

Lionel Messi joined PSG in 2021 when economic turmoil forced Barcelona to let go of their most prized asset. The player put pen to paper on a two-year contract but things haven't panned out the way he would have hoped. The emergence of Kylian Mbappe at the French club has also coincided with Messi's arrival which could be one of the reasons behind his decision.

Messi's father Jorge Messi, who also happens to be his agent held a meeting with the club management but both parties failed to reach a conclusion and a second meeting could be on the cards to decide the outcome. MLS has been a happy hunting ground for footballers reaching their twilight period and the World Cup winner could head to the United States if reports are to be believed.