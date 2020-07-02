Lionel Messi's Top 10 Best Friends/teammates In Football Ft Ronaldinho, Aguero, Suarez

Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi is considered as one of the best football stars in the modern era, having netted a whopping 700 goals in his career. However, not much is known about his life off the pitch with the six-time Ballon d'Or winner keeping his personal life under wraps. However, the Barcelona skipper has often been seen socialising with the likes of Sergio Aguero, Ronaldinho, Javier Mascherano and Gerard Pique.

Lionel Messi best friends in football: Lavezzi, Pique, Aguero

Lionel Messi's best friends list includes the likes of Ezequiel Lavezzi and Sergio Aguero, both of whom played for Argentina. Lavezzi brought an end to his career in 2019, after playing for the likes of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). Messi's Barcelona teammate Gerard Pique also makes the esteemed list. The Spanish defender joined Barcelona in 2008 and has since enjoyed a great relationship with the Argentine icon. Messi is also thought to be great friends with Man City striker Sergio Aguero, often snapped together during national duty.

Lionel Messi best friends in football: Fabregas, Mascherano, Dani Alves

AS Roma and former Barcelona midfielder Cesc Fabregas is said to be close to Lionel Messi, despite departing from Camp Nou in 2014. Ronaldinho was the first footballing great under whose supervision Messi played. The Brazil legend recently claimed that he was a father-figure to the Argentine during the latter's initial days at the club. He is also said to be very close to Javier Mascherano and Dani Alves, having played eight seasons together with the two.

Lionel Messi best friends in football: Neymar, Suarez make it to the list

Lionel Messi's chemistry with Neymar and Luis Suarez is not hidden from the world, with the trio earlier forming a formidable partnership famously coined the 'MSN'. While Suarez is still at Barcelona, Messi has reportedly demanded the re-signing of Neymar from PSG after his famous departure in 2017. The last name in the Lionel Messi best friends in football list includes Jose Manuel Pinto, who played as a goalkeeper for Barcelona from 2007-14.

Are Messi and Ronaldo friends?

During an interview with Sport, Lionel Messi was asked if he was friends with Cristiano Ronaldo. Putting to rest to the 'are Messi and Ronaldo friends?' speculation, the Argentina icon claimed that he wasn't friends with Ronaldo because the two haven't played together. However, he did agree to dine with the Portuguese forward in the near future.

Image courtesy: Leo Messi Instagram