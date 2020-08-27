Lionel Messi Transfer Will Have An Influence On Luis Suarez's Future Says Striker's Agent

Six-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi has dominated headlines since announcing his intention to leave Barcelona this summer in the aftermath of their 8-2 mauling in the Champions League quarter-final. The Blaugrana captain has spent his entire club career at Camp Nou, having made his debut 15 years ago and his potential exit had enraged fans who have piled pressure on the Barcelona hierarchy. The news of Messi leaving Barca comes in after president Josep Bartomeu's plans of a mass rebuild, with many senior stars including Luis Suarez being forced out of the club.

Luis Suarez transfer likely to be affected with Lionel Messi leaving Barca: Suarez's agent

Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez developed an affable bond after the Uruguayan international moved to Camp Nou in 2014. The former Liverpool striker is one of the leading goalscorers in Barcelona history but finds himself out of favour after their Champions League disappointment. Speaking on the Luis Suarez transfer, his agent believes both Messi and Suarez will consult each other before leaving Camp Nou. In an interview with TyC Sports, Suarez's agent Alejandro Balbi said that Messi leaving Barca will have massive implications on a potential Luis Suarez transfer.

🎙[Superfutbol] | Alejandro Balbi (Suarez's Lawyer): "There offers raining down for Suarez from everywhere."



🎙Alejandro: "Everything related to his departure from Barcelona is handled by him."



🎙Alejandro: "Messi's future will influence Luis Suarez's future." pic.twitter.com/OxrsiyChVL — BarçaTimes (@BarcaTimes) August 26, 2020

He added there is a lot of brotherly love between the pair and they are inseparable on and off the pitch. While Suarez may not be at his lethal best at the age of 33, Balbi claims that offers are raining down for the Uruguayan international. However, Suarez's agent added that the transfer is not an entirely sporting decision as the 33-year-old's family is settled in Barcelona and will have to work it out with them if he moves away. Luis Suarez has been linked with a return to former club Ajax and has held talks with MLS side Inter Miami.

Messi leaving Barca? Manchester City favourites for Lionel Messi transfer

Premier League giants Manchester United, Champions League finalists PSG and Inter Milan have been linked with a Lionel Messi transfer in recent days, but reports suggest that it is Manchester City who are in the driving seat. A move to the Etihad Stadium offers the Barcelona captain a chance to reunite with former manager Pep Guardiola and also play alongside international teammate Sergio Aguero. Messi played under Guardiola for four seasons between 2008-12 and won the Champions League twice while lifting three LaLiga titles among a host of other trophies. The former Barcelona coach has built an attractive squad at Man City, and with six-time Ballon d'Or, they could harbour ambitions of winning the Champions League for the first time in their history.

