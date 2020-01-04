Warriors' D'Angelo Russell Tweets About Zlatan's Return; AC Milan Invite Him To San Siro

Zlatan Ibrahimović has made a shocking return to his former club AC Milan. Everyone assumed that LA Galaxy will be Zlatan’s final destiny. However, Zlatan successfully manages to shock everyone every time. At the age of 38, Ibra signed a 6 months contract with Milan worth €3.5 million ($3.9 million) per month. Zlatan’s comeback at Milan has got everyone excited. Not only fans, but even famous athletes from around the world also can’t stop themselves from talking about this event. Golden State Warriors' D'Angelo Russell showed his excitement via a tweet.

Zlatan is back 🔥 — D'Angelo Russell (@Dloading) January 2, 2020

AC Milan's reply to D'Angelo's tweet

The NBA-superstar tweeted 'Zlatan is back' after it became known that Zlatan will be joining AC Milan. Zlatan Ibrahimovic spent two seasons in Los Angeles while playing in MLS. Zlatan was always a big name in Europe and his entry in MLS was a huge thing for the league. Football is a growing sport in USA and Zlatan might have left an impact on the mind of D'Angelo Russell.

How about meeting with @Ibra_official at San Siro? 😎 — AC Milan (@acmilan) January 3, 2020

D'Angelo's tweet was quickly noticed by AC Milan's official Twitter account. They made a proposal to the player to come and meet Ibra in San Siro. Russell is yet to accept the offer, but with the Warriors now far from the playoffs, the All-Star might just take a little trip to Italy to meet Zlatan. AC Milan are currently on the 11th spot of the Serie A points table with 21 points in 17 games. Rossoneri will hope to up their season by a notch with the inclusion of Zlatan in their squad.

