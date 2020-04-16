Luka Jovic Set To Appear Before Public Prosecutor In Serbia For Breaking Lockdown Rules

Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic's struggle continues as he is set to appear before a public prosecutor. The Serbian international was slammed recently by the Serbian authorities after he broke lockdown violations amid the coronavirus in Spain. He was heavily criticised after he travelled back to his homeland of Serbia averse to government rules and regulations.

Real Madrid's Luka Jovic charged: Jovic lockdown violation escalates

Amid Luka Jovic lockdown violation reports, it is now reported that the Real Madrid striker will appear before a public prosecutor in Serbia. This appearance is related to the Jovic lockdown violation claims last month. Serbian authorities had urged all its citizens to undertake a 28-day mandatory self-quarantine once they return to the country.

Real Madrid's Luka Jovic charged: Striker faces charge for lockdown violation

Despite the government's stringent guidelines, Luka Jovic lockdown violation were reported. It is reported that the striker thought that the citizens were allowed to move out of the house once in a day to purchase essential commodities. Jovic claimed that he had only visited the chemist.

Real Madrid's Luka Jovic charged: Club supports striker

Luka Jovic was earlier reported by the police after he returned to Serbia despite Real Madrid's strict advice to the players to not leave the country amid the growing cases of coronavirus in Spain. Despite Real Madrid's support for their striker, Jovic's father and the Serbian authorities are unhappy with his behaviour and look to act strictly against him.

Real Madrid's Luka Jovic charged: 22-year-old unlikely to return to Spain soon

It is reported that punishment for breaking self-isolation in Serbia pertains to a €1,275 ($1387) fine and a three-year prison term. Meanwhile, his fellow Serbian international Aleksandar Prijovic was handed a three-month house arrest after he was found guilty of breaking the violations to have a drink with his friends. On the other hand, considering the severity of the case, it appears difficult for Luka Jovic to return to Spain.

