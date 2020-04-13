Lionel Messi's Six-year-old Iranian Superfan Shows Off His Impressive Football Skills

During the lockdown period, we have already seen football stars showing off their skills with a ball or sometimes even a toilet roll at their feet. Barcelona captain Lionel Messi, Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar and several other renowned athletes have taken up various social media challenges during the shutdown. Football fans have been equally active on social media and on Sunday, Lionel Messi's six-year-old Iranian superfan broke the internet with some exquisite skills and a stunning bicycle kick.

Iranian superfan aces Stay At Home Challenge?

Arat Hosseini has already amassed over 2.8 million followers on Instagram, thanks to his stellar football skills and equally impressive physique. Already an internet sensation, Arat Hosseini channelled his inner Lionel Messi to pull off a well-timed bicycle kick on Sunday. Hosseini wore a Barcelona shirt with his name on the back and went on to provide a treat for all his followers on Instagram.

In an attempt to spread coronavirus awareness through his post, he wrote, 'We came up with more than 30 million cash gifts. In this bad situation, many people are definitely asleep and need support for their pages to work online, and many have reached a minimum or zero income.'

Stay At Home Challenge: Here's Messi's Iranian superfan showing off his skills in a Barcelona shirt

This is not the first time the young Lionel Messi fan has taken the internet by storm. He has been a constant presence on social media, showing off his innate skill set and impressing his followers. Here's a glimpse of Arat Hosseini being an internet sensation in style:

Meanwhile, Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi has been busy spending time with his family during the lockdown. The diminutive Argentine has shared multiple photos of him and his family on his social media handles.

