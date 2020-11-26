Maradona And Messi: An Intermittent Relationship Between Two Argentine Greats

The Argentina national team has been blessed with some amazing talents over the years that have gone on to leave a mark on the world of football. Diego Maradona, arguably the greatest Argentine to set foot on the field, mesmerised the world until Lionel Messi rose through the ranks to resonate with the 1986 World Cup winner's display. As the footballing world mourns Maradona's death following a cardiac arrest on Wednesday, here's a look at the intermittent relationship between two compatriots who went on to define magic in their own respective ways.

Maradona career leaned favourably for Argentina

Messi and Maradona have often been held in the same frame citing their contribution to football. Although Maradona had a wider impact with Argentina as he guided his country to 1986 World Cup glory, Messi's display with the national team cannot be neglected either.

The two have often been involved in controversies, particularly, Maradona, who never shied away from slamming the six-time Ballon d'Or winner if he did not perform up to the lofty expectations of the Napoli legend. But, he did applaud the 33-year-old on various occasions, maintaining a balance of sorts.

Messi would watch Maradona's videos as a child

In quotes carried by Diario Sport, Messi's father Jorge recalls the Barcelona icon asking for Maradona's videos as a child, a demand he would fulfil happily. Maradona managed Messi with Argentina between 2008 and 2010 and never shied from speaking about Messi's status as a world-beater. On being asked who was the better footballer between the two, the Napoli legend brushed aside the question smartly.

During one such interaction, Maradona refused to label Messi better than him or even the best out of respect for the six-time Ballon d'Or winner. "You have to leave him alone. I love him very much and I enjoy it whenever I see him on the pitch. But he doesn’t have the personality to be a leader.”

His words are sacred: Messi on Maradona

Messi always had a sense of respect for his compatriot, whose achievements with the national team are beyond comparison. During Maradona's managerial stint with Argentina, Messi said the national team had the fundamental backing of the 1986 World Cup winner. "People listen to what Maradona says, it is almost sacred."

Image courtesy: Leo Messi Instagram