Diego Maradona Death: Mohanlal, Prithviraj, Mahesh Babu & Other South Celebs Pay Respects

The South Indian film industry expressed their grief over the unprecedented and tragic passing of Argentinian Football legend, Diego Maradona. In recent hours, celebrities such as Prithviraj, Mahesh Babu and Mohanlal have expressed their grief over Diego Maradona's Death.

Tributes pour in after death of Maradona

Maradona breathed his last on Wednesday after suffering a heart attack. The footballer-turned coach was 60 years of age. He was at his home in Tigre, Argentina. Diego Maradona had suffered frequent periods in hospital over the years owing to a a string of health issues. Maradona was discharged from the hospital days before.

Here are the tributes that have been posted by the stalwarts of the South Indian film industry:

A legend has passed. Rest in peace Diego #Maradona 🙏🙏🙏 — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) November 25, 2020

RIP THE GREATEST FOOTBALLER THE WORLD HAS EVER KNOWN . YOUR LEGACY WILL ON. MARADONA THE GREAT #GOAT #Maradona pic.twitter.com/RW197xtavr — Reba Monica John (@Reba_Monica) November 25, 2020

Diego Maradona's death came as a shock to Bollywood celebrities as well. The likes of Ritesh Deshmukh, Karisma Kapoor and Ranveer Singh have paid tributes to the legendary footballer. While some have spoken about how the legendary footballer inspired them, others have spoken about the time they met the soccer icon in person.

About Diego Maradona

Diego Maradonna was born as Diego Armando Maradona on October 30th, 1960. At the age of eight, Maradona began showing signs of being a soccer prodigy as he won 136 consecutive games and a National Championship title along with his teammates of Las Cebollitas (Translation: “The Little Onions”). By the age of 14, he was drafted into the Argentinian Juniors Football team and had made his first-division debut on October 20, 1976. Maradona achieved the said feat 10 days before he turned 16.

Four months after that, Maradona made his debut with the national team. Diego Armando Maradona is the youngest player to have achieved this feat to date. Argentinian football officials kept Maradona out of the 1978 World Cup-winning league, as they felt that the young prodigy was too young at the time. Months later, he secured his first World Cup win as he would end up leading a national Under-20 team to the World Cup championship.

It was observed that whichever team Maradona would join, he would lead that team to victory. As a team member of Boca Juniors, he would lead the team to the National Championship. He would move to Europe as he would soon become a part of FC Barcelona, who would go on to win the 1983 world cup championship. Diego Maradona would, three years later, scores two historic goals for the Argentina national team during the 1986 World Cup, of which they would come to be crowned champions. Amongst the many things that Maradona would come to be known for, he also gained recognition for strategically creating opportunities for goals; created for either him or his team members. Diego Maradona passed away at the age of 60 on November 25th, 2020.

