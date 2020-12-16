Tottenham's Heung-min Son Named Korean Player Of The Year For Record Fifth Time

Tottenham Hotspur superstar Heung-min Son has been in a splendid run of form over the past couple of seasons, emerging as a key player under manager Jose Mourinho. His performances since the start of the current campaign have played a key role in his side's Premier League heroics, putting them up against the likes of Liverpool. His efforts have now been recognised back home with his crowning as the Korean player of the year for the second time in a row.

Also Read | Chelsea flop Drinkwater sees red in U-23s game for KICKING OUT at 16-year-old Spurs star

Heung-min Son crowned Korean Player of the Year

The Korean Football Association, on Monday, announced Son as the Korean Men's player of the year for his scintillating display with the club as well as the national team. This is his fifth recognition from the Korean Football Federation, the most any player has won in the history, having first clinched the accolade in 2013.

Besides, this is the second time in a row that Son has been crowned the Korean Player of the Year. This time around, he beat the likes of Jeonbuk Hyundai’s Son Jun-ho and Suwon FC star Ahn Byung-jun to win the national accolade. Interestingly, he was also crowned the Premier League player for the month of October.

Also Read | Jose Mourinho questioned for taking off Gareth Bale seconds after stunning free kick

Heung-min Son in contention to win Puskas

Heung-min Son stats suggest he is the first footballer from the Asian continent to have netted 50 goals in the Premier League. He is also in contention to win the Puskas award at this year's FIFA The Best Awards ceremony for his sensational strike against Burnley in the Premier League last December.

Apart from Son, Atletico Madrid superstar Luis Suarez and Flamengo midfielder Giorgian De Arrascaeta are also among the nominees for the Puskas award for the goal of the season. The award ceremony is set to be hosted on December 17, although virtually owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

Also Read | Jose Mourinho accuses Spurs stars of lacking motivation after LASK draw in Europa League

Heung-min Son Tottenham contract expires in 2023

Son's recent performance with the north London outfit has drawn comparisons with former Manchester United midfielder Park Ji-Sung. The former Korean footballer spent seven seasons at the Old Trafford having racked up 27 goals in 205 appearances. Meanwhile, Son's contract ends in 2023, suggesting more of Korean magic on the field for a couple of years more at least.

Also Read | Mourinho spends £500 on leg of ham to gift Reguilon for keeping Mahrez quiet in PL win

Image courtesy: Heung-min Son Instagram