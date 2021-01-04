Mauricio Pochettino To Axe 5 Players As He Looks To Mark Stamp On French Champions PSG

More than a week after reports of Thomas Tuchel's sacking began doing the rounds, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on Saturday announced the appointment of Mauricio Pochettino as their next manager. The former Tottenham boss had been without a club since his sacking in 2019. With a tedious task at hand at the Parc des Princes, Pochettino has a plan in place, which will see five players leave the club, while a few others set to land in Paris.

Also Read | New manager Mauricio Pochettino wants players to be deserving enough to wear PSG jersey

Pochettino salary at PSG estimated at €585,000

PSG announced that Pochettino has signed a contract until June 2022, with an option to extend it for another season. According to Italian journalist Tancredi Palmeri, Pochettino's salary at PSG has been estimated at €585,000 per month, which will interestingly be lower than what Tuchel earned. The manager has already begun preparation for the remainder of the season, with a keen focus on the January transfer window.

According to a report by French news outlet L'Equipe, PSG are pondering upon the idea of selling five players in the January transfer window, with the hope of ushering in a new era under the leadership of the former club captain. The report claims that club director Leonardo failed to bring in €60 million from summer sales, compelling the club to offload some players in January.

Also Read | Mauricio Pochettino expresses gratitude after being appointed PSG's head coach

Dele Alli transfer latest: England midfielder linked with PSG

As per the PSG transfer news, Pochettino might approve the exit of Leandro Paredes, Idrissa Gueye, Julian Draxler, Ander Herrera and Thilo Kehrer. The Argentine tactician is reportedly not keen on including these five players in his plans. The defending Ligue 1 champions believe they could succeed in sealing the transfer of Dele Alli to PSG if at least two players leave this month.

Pochettino is considered a huge admirer of the England international right from his days in north London. Speaking to Sky Sports in November last year, the former Spurs boss had compared Dele Alli to the likes of Diego Maradona and Ronaldinho. He claimed Maradona's charisma and energy in the dressing room was unparalleled, something which he has seen in Dele Alli. "When he arrived in the room everyone wanted to touch him, talk to him, go ask for a picture but his energy and charisma was amazing."

Also Read | Former Tottenham manager Pochettino reveals he watched James Bond movies to learn English

PSG transfer news: Mauricio Pochettino to help Dele Alli escape Spurs struggle

Dele Alli to PSG reports gain significance due to the fact that the midfielder has been frozen out completely by Jose Mourinho. He has racked up a mere 11 appearances across all competitions this season. Previous reports in the British media have also suggested the player could be loaned out in January, thus giving credence to the Dele Alli transfer.

Also Read | Pochettino compares Dele Alli to Maradona, Ronaldinho; continues to be benched by Mourinho

Image courtesy: PSG Twitter