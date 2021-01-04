Real Madrid Transfer News: Alaba Close To Joining Los Blancos As Bayern Contract Nears End

Sergio Ramos dedicated his selection in FIFA’s World XI for 2020 to COVID-19 victims around the world recently. The Real Madrid skipper is in his final season at the Bernabeu with his contract set to expire in June this year. Although contract extension talks have been ongoing, no concrete conclusion has come to the fore. Moreover, the club have struggled at the back in his absence, with Raphael Varane unable to lead the defence. Keeping several aspects in mind, Los Blancos are closing in on the signing of Bayern Munich defender David Alaba.

January transfer window live: Will David Alaba to Real Madrid materialise soon?

Alaba's contract with the defending European champions expires at the end of the current season. Things took a turn for the worse when talks broke down between him and the Bavarians. With the winter transfer window around the corner, the Austrian is permitted to negotiate a free transfer with any prospective club.

Speaking to broadcaster BR on the David Alaba transfer talks last year, Bayern Munich chief Herbert Hainer had revealed that they offered a very decent contract to the defender but the club did not receive any stipulated response from the player's representatives until the deadline, following which the board decided to withdraw the proposal.

Bayern Munich latest: Real Madrid frontrunners to sign David Alaba

Alaba has since been linked with several top clubs across Europe. But Real Madrid remain the frontrunners to land the Austrian defender, who is known for his versatile gameplay. Marca reports that the defending LaLiga champions are keen on winding up the David Alaba transfer negotiations as soon as possible.

The report also details Los Blancos' offer for Alaba. The 28-year-old will pocket €10 million annually, with a four-year deal in place. Real Madrid are well aware of the fact that several top clubs are attempting to lure him away, but the club also believe they are positioned well in the negotiations.

Real Madrid transfer news: Alaba to replace Ramos?

Alaba's versatile gameplay allows him to occupy the left defensive flank, while he could also chip in at central defence. His ability to play in multiple positions have convinced the Bernabeu outfit to clinch his transfer. The Spanish giants believe Alaba could well challenge Varane and Ramos for a place in the starting line up. Real Madrid also expect him to fill in Ramos' boots if the Spanish legend hangs up his boots in the next couple of seasons.

Image courtesy: David Alaba Twitter