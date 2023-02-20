Lionel Messi's Wonderful Free Kick Strike Seal Victory For PSG Against Lille; WATCH

Lionel Messi played a crucial role in PSG's win over Lille on Sunday. The Argentine scored an injury-time free kick to give his side a 4-3 lead. Courtesy of Messi's winner PSG maintain a strong hold over the Ligue 1 top position.

The football fans' Sunday evening was greeted with Messi Magic, as the holder of this term Lionel Messi made his presence felt at the Parc des Princes stadium. The 7-time Ballon d'Or winner scored a crunch free kick at the 95th-minute mark to shatter all hopes of Lille from securing a point at the French capital. The goal came following a challenge by a Lille defender on Messi just outside of the box. The setpiece was in Messi's territory and thus he fancied the chance to successfully place it in the bottom right corner.

Watch Lionel Messi's free-kick winner

It was injury time and all square at 3-3 when Lionel Messi came to the fore. A free kick conceded by Lille paved the way for a sublime left-footed finish. Watch the absolute masterclass of Lionel Messi.

Messi'nin harika frikik golü 🐐 pic.twitter.com/YERqIwFYTv — Lionel Messi TR 🇦🇷 (@LioneIMessiTR) February 19, 2023

Earlier in the match Kylian Mbappe scored a brace and Neymar also contributed to the scoreline for PSG. Lille on the other hand also scored on three occasions. Bafode Diakite, Jonathan David and Jonathan Bamba scored for Lille.

Reaction following Messi's goal

Lionel Messi has now scored 40 league goals from outside the box in the last five seasons, 22 of which have been free-kicks



It's at least 20 more than any other player in Europe's top five leagues.



Simple. The best 🐐 pic.twitter.com/aYrUzZCXJR — José enrique (@Jesanchez3) February 19, 2023

🗣️ Fabio Capello: “A genius does what nobody imagines… Lionel Messi is a genius.” pic.twitter.com/tMv3RwNcSe — Barça Worldwide (@BarcaWorldwide) February 12, 2023

🚨 Lionel Messi is just 1 goal away from 700 club goals! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/Hv91luJWNC — Exclusive Messi (@ExclusiveMessi) February 19, 2023

Mbappe had to go back and hug Lionel Messi again, bro couldn't believe it😂😂 pic.twitter.com/DFoqBONcXT — Trig (@Kharlerh) February 19, 2023

Does Messi know he's Lionel Messi?



Man scored a dying minute freekick winner and casually dropped "Vamoooosss!!!💪🏻⚽💥" On IG.



😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/gizexCpmfB — 𝐂𝐇𝐀𝐑𝐋𝐄𝐒 (@ChaaliiyKay) February 19, 2023