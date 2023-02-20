Last Updated:

Lionel Messi's Wonderful Free Kick Strike Seal Victory For PSG Against Lille; WATCH

Lionel Messi played a crucial role in PSG's win over Lille on Sunday. The Argentine scored an injury-time free kick to give his side a 4-3 lead.

Lionel Messi played a crucial role in PSG's win over Lille on Sunday. The Argentine scored an injury-time free kick to give his side a 4-3 lead. Courtesy of Messi's winner PSG maintain a strong hold over the Ligue 1 top position. 

The football fans' Sunday evening was greeted with Messi Magic, as the holder of this term Lionel Messi made his presence felt at the Parc des Princes stadium. The 7-time Ballon d'Or winner scored a crunch free kick at the 95th-minute mark to shatter all hopes of Lille from securing a point at the French capital. The goal came following a challenge by a Lille defender on Messi just outside of the box. The setpiece was in Messi's territory and thus he fancied the chance to successfully place it in the bottom right corner.

Watch Lionel Messi's free-kick winner

It was injury time and all square at 3-3 when Lionel Messi came to the fore. A free kick conceded by Lille paved the way for a sublime left-footed finish. Watch the absolute masterclass of Lionel Messi. 

Earlier in the match Kylian Mbappe scored a brace and Neymar also contributed to the scoreline for PSG. Lille on the other hand also scored on three occasions. Bafode Diakite, Jonathan David and Jonathan Bamba scored for Lille. 

Reaction following Messi's goal

