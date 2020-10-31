LIV Vs WHU Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Premier League Preview

Premier League champions Liverpool will host West Ham United at Anfield in this week with the Reds reeling with injuries. The Hammers, meanwhile, have started 2020-21 quite well as compared to last season and are unbeaten in their last four. The fixture will be played on Saturday, October 31 at 11:00 pm IST. Here's a look at our LIV vs WHU Dream11 prediction, LIV vs WHU Dream11 team and the probable LIV vs WHU playing 11.

LIV vs WHU live: LIV vs WHU Dream11 prediction and preview

David Moyes comes to Anfield for the 17th time but has not won a single game here in his previous 16 attempts with four different clubs - Everton, Manchester United, Sunderland and West Ham United - and will be hoping that that wretched streak is broken today. They come into this game after an incredible 3-3 draw against Tottenham Hotspur with a follow-up defensive performance to draw 1-1 against Manchester City.

Liverpool, on the other hand, sit second in the Premier League table and will look to go 63 matches unbeaten at Anfield, which will equal a club record. Based on recent form, our LIV vs WHU Dream11 prediction is a challenging fixture with Liverpool picking up all three points.

"We are playing the champions so it is a tough game but the last three games we will have played will have been Tottenham, City and Liverpool so you have to say, when we saw the fixtures it was always going to be difficult but we have to make the most of it."



🗣 | David Moyes — West Ham United (@WestHam) October 30, 2020

LIV vs WHU live: Liverpool vs West Ham United Head-to-Head

The two sides have played each other on 141 occasions. Liverpool have a historical advantage having won 76 of those while the Hammers have won only 28 times. The remaining 37 have ended in stalemates. The last time the two sides met, Liverpool edged past West Ham 3-2.

LIV vs WHU Dream11 prediction: Probable LIV vs WHU playing 11

Liverpool probable 11 - Alisson Becker; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Rhys Williams, Joe Gomez, Andy Robertson; Jordan Henderson, Georginio Wijnaldum, James Milner; Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane

West Ham probable 11 - Lukasz Fabianksi; Vladimir Coufal, Fabian Balbuena, Angelo Ogbonna, Aaron Cresswell, Arthur Masuaku; Jarrod Bowen, Tomas Soucek, Declan Rice, Pablo Fornals; Sebastian Haller

LIV vs WHU live: Top picks for LIV vs WHU Dream11 team

LIV vs WHU live: Liverpool top picks

Mohamed Salah

Sadio Mane

LIV vs WHU live: West Ham United top picks

Declan Rice

Tomas Soucek

LIV vs WHU Dream11 prediction: LIV vs WHU Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Lukasz Fabianksi

Defenders - Trent Alexander-Arnold, Angelo Ogbonna, Aaron Cresswell, Andy Robertson

Midfielders - Tomas Soucek, Declan Rice (VC), Georginio Wijnaldum, Jordan Henderson

Forwards - Mohamed Salah (C), Sadio Mane

Note: The above LIV vs WHU Dream11 prediction, LIV vs WHU Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The LIV vs WHU Dream11 team and LIV vs WHU Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

