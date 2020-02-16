Liverpool Just 5 Wins Away From Lifting Maiden Premier League Title

In what might be the club's dream run in the Premier League this season, Liverpool FC is just five wins away from being crowned the Premier League winners of 2019-2020. Saturday's 1-0 win against Norwich City, placed the club 25 points clear of the second-placed and defending champions Manchester City.

After losing the title to City last year by an inch, Liverpool has put up stunning and consistent performances throughout the season as they remain unbeaten for all the 26 games they have played so far, with just one draw. Only Arsenal has gone an entire season without facing any defeat back in 2003/04 and Liverpool would break the record if they remain unbeaten for the remaining 13 games.

READ | Erling Haaland Slams Reports Claiming Manchester United Move Failed Over High Wage Demands

In the Saturday's game against Norwich, Sadio Mane found the back of the net after being brought off the bench. Hoping of finally winning the PL title, Mane after the victory said that team will do everything possible and carry on in the same way.

"We are a strong team and the boys do a great job. We are Liverpool, we are a strong team and we’re happy with our result today,” Mane added.

READ | The Glazers Set A Condition For Potential Selling Of Manchester United

Liverpool not favourite to win Champions League, opines Klopp

According to reports, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is of the opinion that there are a lot of strong teams in the round of 16 draws, adding that it is precisely this reason because of which he cannot make any bold claim.

Talking about Juventus, Klopp said that they were his favourite team at the start of the season, adding that he failed to understand why they were not at the top of Serie A with an advantage of about 10 points. Klopp also stated that Juventus has the biggest squad with some quality players.

Klopp said that Bayern Munich also has a very big squad and PSG are also an incredible team when they play and all their players are fit. He said that Barcelona also has to be taken into account, adding that Manchester City is also a force to reckon with because claiming the Champions League title will be one of their main targets.

READ | Former Chelsea Player Urges Liverpool To Avoid Making Mistake By Not Signing Jadon Sancho

READ | Mane Strikes As Liverpool Beat Norwich To Open Up 25-point Lead