Former Chelsea Player Urges Liverpool To Avoid Making Mistake By Not Signing Jadon Sancho

Former Chelsea midfielder Craig Burley is of the opinion that Liverpool must improve their current squad by signing players such as Jadon Sancho. According to reports, Burley said that the Reds will be committing a very big mistake if they sit quietly in the summer transfer window following their probable Premier League success.

Former player urges Liverpool to avoid 'transfer' mistake

According to reports, the former player has urged Liverpool to make the move in order to reduce the burden on the likes of Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah. He said that the best time to sign a quality player is when they doing well and are on the course to claim their first Premier League title in two decades. Burley further added that every club wants to maintain their winning form and for Liverpool to that, the club needs to make a statement signing and Sancho fits the bill.

According to reports, Craig Burley said that Sancho is one of the most sought after players, adding that he is not going to be cheap if the Reds decide to make a move for him. He also said that the 19-year-old winger has amazing talent and work0rate, adding that Dortmund is well aware of the fact that they are going to lose him to another club in the near future.

One of the brightest prospects in Europe

Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho has emerged as one of the brightest prospects in Europe. Jadon Sancho has decided to leave the club at the end of the season, as per reports in Germany. Despite interest from major clubs across European leagues, Manchester United are considered as the front-runners to sign the England international in the summer transfer window.

According to reports, United would have to shell out at least £100 million for Sancho who has scored 15 goals this season. It is reported that the player's contract at Dortmund does not include a release clause.

#mufc have already made inroads on a deal for Jadon Sancho #mulive [@johncrossmirror, mirror] — utdreport (@utdreport) February 12, 2020

Sancho has been United’s priority attacking target for the past 12 months. City didn’t insert an ‘anti-United’ clause in his Dortmund deal, which could be an important factor this summer #mufc https://t.co/9ZzGv00Hgh — James Robson (@jamesrobsonES) February 12, 2020

