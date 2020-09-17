Liverpool Star Andy Robertson Wore Chelsea Kit To Celebrate Premier League Title Win

Liverpool ended their 30-year wait for the Premier League title last season when Chelsea defeated Manchester City to secure the Reds' title triumph mathematically. Liverpool players had at the luxury Formby Hall to watch the game, which could potentially make them crown them champions and Andy Robertson decided to prank his fellow teammates. The left-back sent a picture of him in a Chelsea kit on their WhatsApp group much to the dismay of the rest of the squad.

Also Read: Gareth Bale To Tottenham Confirmed? Real Madrid Star's Agent Opens Up On Spurs Move

Andy Robertson tricked his teammates with Chelsea kit during Premier League title celebrations

In an exclusive excerpt taken from his new book Robbo: Now You're Gonna Believe Us by the Liverpool Echo, Andy Robertson revealed that he sent a selfie of him wearing a Chelsea kit before turning up for the celebrations. The left-back had swapped shirts with his fellow Scottish international, Billy Gilmour after their FA Cup tie in March. Andy Robertson reveals that the entire Liverpool squad sent him a series of abusive messages and emojis.

The 26-year-old wrote that as the team were getting ready for a barbecue and were preparing for what could be a title winners' party, he pulled off a Chelsea shirt from his wardrobe. Andy Robertson said that everyone of a Liverpool persuasion would be supporting Chelsea as a point for the Blues would have crowned Liverpool Premier League champions.

Also Read: Man United Transfer News: Ferran Torres 'rejected' United To Play Under Pep Guardiola

Already had my first book signing request 👀 ! Can’t wait for this to be out tomorrow!! Proceeds from this book will be going to my charity. I hope you enjoy it! Link in bio! pic.twitter.com/jSnKGdcBcW — Andy Robertson (@andrewrobertso5) September 16, 2020

Andy Robertson wrote that even if Manchester City had won at Stamford Bridge on that eventual night, he believes that Liverpool winning the title was only a matter of time anyway. The Scotland captain wrote that no one associated with Liverpool wanted the delay to go on any longer, having waited 30 years fro the Premier League title. Andy Robertson wrote that while they were in a luxury position, none of the squad members would have complained when the trophy was so close to being achieved.

Also Read: Frank Lampard Hits Back At Klopp, Labels Liverpool Boss' hypocrite' Over Chelsea Spending

The left-back mentioned that while he did not say it to anybody else, he believed that it would be the night that made Liverpool Premier League champions. The Scotland captain's book details the Reds' road to glory in what was a monumental season for the Premier League giants. Robertson played a vital role in their title triumph, playing 36 league games, scoring twice while laying 12 assists for his teammates. He also played a part in nine clean sheets for the Reds.

Also Read: Salah Scores 3, Liverpool Beat Leeds 4-3 In Premier League Thriller

(Image Courtesy: Andy Roberston Instagram)