Man United Transfer News: Ferran Torres 'rejected' United To Play Under Pep Guardiola

Spanish winger Ferran Torres reportedly snubbed Man United in order to join local rivals Man City. It is believed that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side had previously hoped to lure Torres to Old Trafford but the 20-year-old preferred to work under Pep Guardiola. Man United are still on the lookout for a wide player this summer in order to bolster their squad for the upcoming season and have been linked with moves for Inter Milan's Ivan Perisic, Real Madrid's Gareth Bale and Juventus' Douglas Costa as potential alternatives to Dortmund's Jadon Sancho.

ALS READ: Man United Transfer News: Sergio Reguilon Inching Closer To Move With Talks 'progressing'

Man United transfer news: Ferran Torres rejected a move to Old Trafford

According to Spanish news outlet AS, Ferran Torres 'rejected' the advances of Man United in the summer before eventually deciding to join Pep Guardiola's Man City. Torres was Man CIty's first signing of the summer and joined the Cityzens on a five-year contract as the Premier League giants paid €23 million (£20.8 million) for the youngster's arrival from Valencia. However, Ferran Torres was in his final year with Valencia and Man United had initially hoped to profit from the attacker's decision to leave the club.

ALSO READ: Man City Transfer News: Club To Battle Arsenal For The Signature Of Lyon's Houssem Aouar

The report goes on to state that Man United had begun talks over a move for Ferran Torres but the player chose to wait for Man City's offer as he had a vested interest in playing under Pep Guardiola. Man United saw Torres as a potential alternative to Dortmund superstar Jadon Sancho. Man City later revealed that Torres will don the jersey number 21, previously worn by club legend David Silva, who also arrived from Valencia back in 2010. Just a day after signing Ferran Torres, Man City confirmed the arrival of Nathan Ake on a five-year deal as the English giants spent €44 million (£41m) for the former Bournemouth defender.

ALSO READ: Man United Transfer News: Sergio Reguilon Provides Update On Ankle Injury After Spain Win

Football transfers: Man United transfer news and plans

According to reports from Daily Star, Man United are still not giving up on their pursuit of Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho despite the Bundesliga club's firm stance on the player. However, with the transfer window closing on October 5, the Red Devils have lined up Ivan Perisic, Douglas Costa and Gareth Bale as potential alternatives to Sancho. Having snapped up Dutch midfielder Donny van de Beek from Ajax this summer, United are still on the lookout for at least three more players to bridge the gap between Liverpool and Man City in the Premier League. RB Leipzig centre-back Dayot Upamecano and Real Madrid left-back Sergio Reguilon are the two players Solskjaer wants in order to bolster his backline.

ALSO READ: Gareth Bale To Tottenham Confirmed? Real Madrid Star's Agent Opens Up On Spurs Move

Image Credits - ManCity.com / AP